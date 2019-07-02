Barcelona Transfer News: Neymar's father denies reports of his meeting with Blaugrana representatives

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 158 // 02 Jul 2019, 16:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

International Champions Cup 2017 - Real Madrid v FC Barcelona

What's the story?

Neymar's father has rubbished reports of him meeting with Barcelona's representatives, stating he is in Brazil right now.

Earlier it was reported that Barcelona representatives are set to held a meeting with Neymar's father to discuss the Brazilian's return to Nou Camp.

In case you didn't know...

Neymar formed one of the most dangerous attacking trios in world football with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez during his tenure at Barcelona. The Brazilian spent four glittering years at Spain, where he guided the Catalan giants to a historic treble in his first season with the club. He racked up 105 goals across all competitions for Barcelona and proved himself to be one of world's best footballers at his former club.

Neymar made his big money move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, which made him the most expensive signing in football history. With the 27-year-old in the ranks, PSG enjoyed tremendous domestic success but they have failed in their quest for European glory. In the past two years, Neymar has endured two major injuries during the second half of the season.

Neymar is missing out on Brazil's Copa America campaign due to another recent injury. Barcelona's vice president confirmed their interest surrounding their former star few weeks ago.

The heart of the matter

Speaking in an interview, Neymar's father said:

"Right now, that isn't happening. I'm in Brazil and I'm here representing my son. I'm not going to Europe, not to Paris or Barcelona."

Barcelona's representative Andre Cury, who is one of Blaugrana president's most trusted men, was reportedly leading the meeting but even he denied those reports.

Neymar's current contract will expire in 2022 and PSG want something around the fee they paid for their Brazilian asset. With the transfer of Antoine Griezmann imminent, it will be difficult to pay such a huge transfer fee which might push them to include one of their players in the deal.

What's next?

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona can rope in their former player. It is expected that Neymar's signing will boost their chances to maintain their dominance in LaLiga and help them in their quest for European glory.