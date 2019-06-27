Barcelona transfer news: Blaugrana confirm signing of goalkeeper Neto from Valencia

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 87 // 27 Jun 2019, 15:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Juventus FC v ACF Fiorentina - TIM Cup

What's the story?

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Norberto Murara Neto from fellow LaLiga outfit Valencia CF, just a few hours after Jasper Cillessen made his switch to the Mestalla.

In case you didn't know...

Since leaving Juventus for Valencia in 2017, Neto has established himself as the first-choice keeper under Marcelino. The former Fiorentina goalkeeper boasts of having the second-highest save percentage in La Liga last season (75.9%), second only to Jan Oblak.

The Brazilian's agility, stature, and aerial ability make him an intimidating figure in between the sticks, a quality that the likes of Arsenal and West Ham have been reported to be interested in.

In recent weeks, the 29-year-old has been linked with a return to Italy, but Barcelona emerged as the favourites to sign the shot-stopper after Cillessen's recent departure from Camp Nou freed up space in the position.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona announced that they have paid an initial €26million plus €9 million to secure Neto's services. The Brazil international signed a four-year deal that will keep him at Camp Nou till the 2022/23 season. He will serve as the second-choice goal-keeper behind Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

In a statement confirming the news, Barcelona said, “FC Barcelona and Valencia CF have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Norberto Murara Neto. The cost of the transaction will be €26m plus 9m in add-ons.”

“The player will be signing a contract with the club for the next four seasons, until the end of the 2022/23 season, and his buyout clause has been set at 200 million euros. Details of the Brazilian goalkeeper’s presentation as a new Barça player will be released shortly.”

What's next?

The date for Neto's official unveiling at Camp Nou is yet to be announced.