Barcelona Transfer News: Catalans reportedly lining up a move for Junior Firpo 

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
55   //    16 Jul 2019, 23:46 IST

Junior Firpo
Junior Firpo

What's the story?

Barcelona are reportedly looking to sign Real Betis defender Junior Firpo. The Blaugrana have been linked with the defender throughout the transfer window and it looks like they are finally going to make their move.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona have been on the looking to provide back-up to Jordi Alba after Lucas Digne left the Blaugrana to join Everton last season. They had previously looked to sign former Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis to provide cover for Alba.

Junior Firpo is a Real Betis academy product who made his professional debut in the 2017-18 season. Since then, the 22-year old has been an everpresent figure in the Betis defence.

The full-back had an impressive debut full season for Real Betis last year, and the Spaniard has made 43 appearances for Los Verdiblancos, scoring 5 goals and registering 6 assists for the Spanish club in the process.

Firpo was recently involved in the U-21 Euro Championship as the Spanish team won their record fourth U-21 Euro Cup.

The heart of the matter...

According to Marca, Barcelona are looking to sign highly-rated Betis full-back Junior Firpo to provide backup to Jordi Alba, as well as make him the long-term replacement for the 30-year old.

The Blaugrana will have to pay his €50 million release clause or convince Betis to let him leave for a cheaper fee.

The report states that Real Betis would be willing to accept players in return for Firpo, with Barcelona ready to swap Juan Miranda and Marc Cucurella along with cash for the full-back.

What's next?

Barcelona will start their pre-season friendlies next week against Chelsea in Japan before facing a familiar figure in Andreas Iniesta and David Villa against Vissel Kobe.

The Blaugrana will return to the Camp Nou to face Arsenal in the Joan Gamper trophy before moving to the US to play their final friendlies against Napoli in Florida.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Real Betis Football Jordi Alba Héctor Junior Firpo Adames Ernesto Valverde Camp Nou Stadium Barcelona Transfer News
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug ATH BAR 12:30 AM Athletic Club vs Barcelona
17 Aug CEL REA 08:30 PM Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid
17 Aug VAL REA 10:30 PM Valencia vs Real Sociedad
18 Aug LEG OSA 12:30 AM Leganés vs Osasuna
18 Aug VIL GRA 12:30 AM Villarreal vs Granada
18 Aug DEP LEV 08:30 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Levante
18 Aug ESP SEV 10:30 PM Espanyol vs Sevilla
19 Aug ATL GET 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Getafe
19 Aug MAL EIB 11:30 PM Mallorca vs Eibar
20 Aug REA REA 01:30 AM Real Betis vs Real Valladolid
All Fixtures →
