Barcelona Transfer News: Catalans reportedly lining up a move for Junior Firpo

Junior Firpo

What's the story?

Barcelona are reportedly looking to sign Real Betis defender Junior Firpo. The Blaugrana have been linked with the defender throughout the transfer window and it looks like they are finally going to make their move.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona have been on the looking to provide back-up to Jordi Alba after Lucas Digne left the Blaugrana to join Everton last season. They had previously looked to sign former Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis to provide cover for Alba.

Junior Firpo is a Real Betis academy product who made his professional debut in the 2017-18 season. Since then, the 22-year old has been an everpresent figure in the Betis defence.

The full-back had an impressive debut full season for Real Betis last year, and the Spaniard has made 43 appearances for Los Verdiblancos, scoring 5 goals and registering 6 assists for the Spanish club in the process.

Firpo was recently involved in the U-21 Euro Championship as the Spanish team won their record fourth U-21 Euro Cup.

The heart of the matter...

According to Marca, Barcelona are looking to sign highly-rated Betis full-back Junior Firpo to provide backup to Jordi Alba, as well as make him the long-term replacement for the 30-year old.

The Blaugrana will have to pay his €50 million release clause or convince Betis to let him leave for a cheaper fee.

The report states that Real Betis would be willing to accept players in return for Firpo, with Barcelona ready to swap Juan Miranda and Marc Cucurella along with cash for the full-back.

What's next?

Barcelona will start their pre-season friendlies next week against Chelsea in Japan before facing a familiar figure in Andreas Iniesta and David Villa against Vissel Kobe.

The Blaugrana will return to the Camp Nou to face Arsenal in the Joan Gamper trophy before moving to the US to play their final friendlies against Napoli in Florida.