Barcelona Transfer News: Blaugrana ready to part ways with midfielder for cut-price fee

Rafinha

According to Spanish publication Marca, FC Barcelona are willing to part ways with Rafinha Alcantara for a fee estimated to be around €17m in the summer. The Brazilian is currently on loan at Celta Vigo would still have a year remaining on his contract upon his eventual return to Catalunya in the summer.

Prior to his temporary move to Celta, Rafinha extended his contract with the Blaugrana and there was a release clause of €75m agreed upon at the time, which has now effectively dropped to €17m. The La Masia product is reportedly open to a departure should the right offer come by.

The 27-year-old has scored 2 goals and set up an assist in 18 games for Celta this season. This is, incidentally, his second spell at the Abanca-Balaídos after having spent a year there during the 2013/14 season. His two stints with the club are separated by a disappointing spell at Inter Milan and the Brazilian has found it hard to solidify a spot for himself at Barcelona as well due to the competition at Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana, according to the report, need to raise approximately €124m come summer. Carles Perez was sold to AS Roma in the winter for the same reason for a fee believed to be in the region of €13m.