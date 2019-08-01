Barcelona transfer news: Blaugrana reportedly still interested in signing Junior Firpo

Junior Firpo in action for Real Betis.

What's the story

Barcelona are still in talks with Real Betis in to sign 21-year-old Spain U21 international Junior Firpo. The full-back had an impressive breakthrough season for Betis .

In case you didn't know

Barcelona have been linked with the 21-year-old throughout the transfer window. The Blaugrana have been looking for a left-back to provide competition to the experienced Jordi Alba.

Firpo came through different football academies before making his professional debut in 2015 fo the Real Betis B team. The full-back spent three seasons with the reserve side before making his debut for the first team in 2018.

The 21-year-old made 43 appearances and scored five times for the senior side and has managed to catch the eye of the big boys with his exploits.

Barcelona have already made four signings this transfer window with Antoinne Griezmann, Mauro Neto, Marc Cucurella and Frenkie De Jong joining the squad from Atletico Madrid, Valencia, Eibar and Ajax respectively.

The heart of the matter

Firpo could be Jordi Alba's long-term replacement.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have continued talks with Real Betis over a potential deal for Firpo. The 21-year-old is reportedly interested in the move and has told Betis of his desire to move to the Nou Camp.

Firpo was last seen with the Spanish U-21 side as they won the U-21 European Championship for a record fourth time after beating Germany 2-1 at the Stadio Friuli in Udine.

Barcelona are still in talks for Junior Firpo. New meeting with Betis to find the total agreement. Firpo told to Betis directors he wants to keep this opportunity. 🔵🔴 #Barça #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2019

What's next

Will Neymar make a spectacular return to Barca?

Barcelona may have more surprises in store in the remainder of the transfer window with the Blaugrana involved in a sensational move to bring back Brazilian superstar Neymar back to Nou Camp two years after he left for Paris Saint Germain for a world-record fee.

The Blaugrana are also looking to sell some of their star players including Brazilian Philipe Coutinho as they look to finance funds for preparing a bid for Neymar.