Barcelona Transfer News: Blaugrana running out of time to sign Valencia's Rodrigo Moreno

26 Jan 2020, 17:13 IST

Rodrigo Moreno could be a Barcelona player before the conclusion of the January transfer window

Barcelona are running out of time to find a replacement for Luis Suarez, who has been ruled out for a minimum of 3 months owing to a knee surgery. Valencia striker Rodrigo Moreno has been earmarked as a potential replacement for the Uruguayan international, but the Catalan giants are running out of time to secure his signature in the January transfer window.

According to Marca, the Blaugrana are contemplating the nature of the deal for Rodrigo, who is reportedly the cousin of La Masia graduates Rafinha and Thiago Alcantara. While a temporary deal was on the cards, the club are exploring a loan deal with an option to sign the player outright in the summer to facilitate FFP regulations.

Los Che are reportedly courting a 60 million fee but Barcelona have no intention of meeting the players asking price, as the two parties look to reach a compromise in the coming days. The likes of Moussa Wague and Carles Perez could also be included in the deal as a makeweight, but the latter is reportedly in negotiations with Serie A side AS Roma.

Valencia are weighing up their options currently and are already in negotiations to re-sign Paco Alcacer, who is currently plying his trade with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. Barcelona are set to accelerate their pursuit to sign Rodrigo in the coming days and face a race against time to secure his signature before the conclusion of the January transfer window, with the deal no closer to completion at this point of time.

