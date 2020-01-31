Barcelona Transfer News: Blaugrana snap up Brazilian wonderkid

Matheus Fernandes Siqueira has agreed a deal to join Barcelona

Palmeiras midfielder Matheus Fernandes Siqueira will join Barcelona at the end of the season, the club have confirmed in their official website. The Brazilian is widely regarded as one of the hottest talents to emerge from the country of his generation and has agreed a five year deal with the reigning La Liga champions.

Described as a holding midfielder by trade, who's primary ability is contesting in duels and winning the ball back, Fernandes has made a name for himself as a complete midfielder player who is also capable of contributing in the final third. After making 76 appearances with Brazilian outfit Botafogo, the youngster moved to Palmeiras where he made a further 11 appearances, including featuring regularly for the Brazil U-17s side.

A handful of young players have departed the Catalan club this month, including Jean Clair Todibo and Carles Perez and the Brazilian looks set to integrate with the squad in the summer and look for the spot in the first team.

Fernandes has agreed a deal in principle with the reigning La Liga champions and will join the club at the end of the season for a fee believed to be in the region of €10 million.

For transfer updates, follow Sportskeeda's live deadline day blog