Barcelona transfer news: Blaugrana to pay Antoine Griezmann's €120m buyout clause in the next 72 hours

Club Atletico de Madrid v Deportivo Alaves - La Liga

What's the story?

Barcelona are reportedly ready to pay Antoine Griezmann's release clause in a final bid to end the Frenchman's association with Atletico Madrid and bring him to Camp Nou. The Catalan giants are believed to complete the deal in the next three days.

In case you didn't know

Griezmann's buyout clause dropped from £171 million to £107 million at the start of the month but made headlines after Atletico Madrid accused the World Cup winner and Barcelona of holding secret negotiations before the drop in his release clause back in March.

In a strongly-worded statement, the Madrid outfit slammed the Spanish champions for their illegal approach and labeled it as disrespectful to them and their fans. The club further advised Griezmann to show up for pre-season training in compliance with his contractual obligations.

The France international, however, refused to join his teammates at the training session on Sunday, prompting the club to open disciplinary proceedings against him.

The statement further accused Barcelona of re-negotiating terms and requesting a deferment in payment. Meanwhile, the Rojiblancos insist that they would not do business with the Blaugrana unless the original terms are met.

The heart of the matter

According to Sport English, Barcelona are expected to activate Griezmann's release clause in the next 72 hours with the club reportedly planning on executing the operation "between Thursday and Friday of this week".

The Catalan giants want the 28-year-old forward to make his way to Catalunya in time for their pre-season preparations on July 14. The club is further wary of disrupting their relationship with Atletico and wants the deal to be closed as soon as possible.

If the two parties come to an agreement, Griezmann's representative will go to the LaLiga headquarters and deposit the forward's buyout clause, thereby making way for the move to be completed once and for all.

What's next?

Atletico Madrid are resigned to losing Griezmann, with their latest purchase of Portuguese sensation, Joao Felix, serving as proof. Meanwhile, the Frenchman's intentions are crystal clear as his absence in training means he is trying to force a move to Camp Nou, even if it means things turn ugly.