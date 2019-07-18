×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona transfer news: Brazilian winger Malcom looking for a Camp Nou exit

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
55   //    18 Jul 2019, 04:09 IST

Malcom has found it had to get into the first team of Barcelona.
Malcom has found it had to get into the first team of Barcelona.

What's the story?

Brazilian winger Malcom looks likely to leave Nou Camp at the end of the transfer window. The 22-year-old has had few opportunities in the Barcelona first-team last season. Also, the arrival of Antoine Griezmann will dent his chances further.

In case you didn't know

The 22-year-old Malcom joined Barcelona in the biggest story of the summer transfer window last year after snubbing AS Roma in the eleventh hour.

The Brazilian winger came to Barcelona in much fanfare after two impressive seasons with Ligue 1 side Bordeaux. The Brazilian who joined Bordeaux in 2014 from Corinthians made 96 appearances and scored 23 times for the French club.

Malcom stint in Nou Camp though has been a disappointing one. The winger was relegated to a place on the bench with Valverde opting for Ousmane Dembele or Coutinho whenever needed.

Malcom featured for 24 times and scored 4 goals for the Blaugrana in his debut season but has just had 1067 minutes under Valverde with the majority of them coming from the bench.

The heart of the matter

According to Spanish daily AS, Malcom is looking to leave the club either on loan or permanently. The youngster has found it hard to break into the first-team and will now leave the Camp Nou seeking first-team football.

The winger has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs with Arsenal looking to sign the 22-year-old on loan. Barcelona though is unwilling to sell the youngster unless a club reaches their valuation of €60 million.

What's next?

Barcelona are yet to announce their squad for the upcoming pre-season friendlies in Japan. With the arrival of Antoine Griezmann, the chances of Malcom getting time on the pitch will be limited further.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Brazil Football Team Malcom Filipe Silva de Oliveira Ernesto Valverde Camp Nou Stadium Barcelona Transfer News
Advertisement
Barcelona Transfer News: Dani Alves reportedly looking for a Camp Nou return
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: Brazilian Blaugrana players keen on Neymar return
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Borussia Dortmund interested in Malcom but Barca wants to sell to a Premier League club instead
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: Philippe Coutinho's transfer value drops significantly
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Coutinho dismisses Barcelona exit fears and welcomes Griezmann and Neymar speculation
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Neymar wants Camp Nou return
RELATED STORY
3 solo-run goals in recent memory that electrified the world
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer News: Everton set to bid for Barcelona star Malcom
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Philippe Coutinho addresses his future amid rumours
RELATED STORY
Barcelona news: ‘If Neymar scores 3 goals on his return, the Camp Nou will applaud him’, claims former club president
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug ATH BAR 12:30 AM Athletic Club vs Barcelona
17 Aug CEL REA 08:30 PM Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid
17 Aug VAL REA 10:30 PM Valencia vs Real Sociedad
18 Aug LEG OSA 12:30 AM Leganés vs Osasuna
18 Aug VIL GRA 12:30 AM Villarreal vs Granada
18 Aug DEP LEV 08:30 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Levante
18 Aug ESP SEV 10:30 PM Espanyol vs Sevilla
19 Aug ATL GET 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Getafe
19 Aug MAL EIB 11:30 PM Mallorca vs Eibar
20 Aug REA REA 01:30 AM Real Betis vs Real Valladolid
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us