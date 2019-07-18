Barcelona transfer news: Brazilian winger Malcom looking for a Camp Nou exit

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST News 55 // 18 Jul 2019, 04:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Malcom has found it had to get into the first team of Barcelona.

What's the story?

Brazilian winger Malcom looks likely to leave Nou Camp at the end of the transfer window. The 22-year-old has had few opportunities in the Barcelona first-team last season. Also, the arrival of Antoine Griezmann will dent his chances further.

In case you didn't know

The 22-year-old Malcom joined Barcelona in the biggest story of the summer transfer window last year after snubbing AS Roma in the eleventh hour.

The Brazilian winger came to Barcelona in much fanfare after two impressive seasons with Ligue 1 side Bordeaux. The Brazilian who joined Bordeaux in 2014 from Corinthians made 96 appearances and scored 23 times for the French club.

Malcom stint in Nou Camp though has been a disappointing one. The winger was relegated to a place on the bench with Valverde opting for Ousmane Dembele or Coutinho whenever needed.

Malcom featured for 24 times and scored 4 goals for the Blaugrana in his debut season but has just had 1067 minutes under Valverde with the majority of them coming from the bench.

The heart of the matter

According to Spanish daily AS, Malcom is looking to leave the club either on loan or permanently. The youngster has found it hard to break into the first-team and will now leave the Camp Nou seeking first-team football.

The winger has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs with Arsenal looking to sign the 22-year-old on loan. Barcelona though is unwilling to sell the youngster unless a club reaches their valuation of €60 million.

What's next?

Barcelona are yet to announce their squad for the upcoming pre-season friendlies in Japan. With the arrival of Antoine Griezmann, the chances of Malcom getting time on the pitch will be limited further.