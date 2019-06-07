Barcelona Transfer News: Blaugrana show interest in Gianluigi Buffon

Gianluigi Buffon in Paris Saint-Germain outfit

What is the story?

According to the reports from Sky Italia, FC Barcelona are monitoring former Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon who is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer after spending just one season with the French Champions.

In case you didn't know...

Despite winning the domestic league, it was another disappointing season for Thomas Tuchel's men. PSG not only faced an early knockout against Manchester United at the round of 16 of Champions League but also failed to win last season's Coupe de France competition.

Gianluigi Buffon, 41, was an integral part of this PSG side. Last season, Buffon made 24 appearances in PSG colours, while keeping an average of 3 saves per match. He also kept eight clean sheets for the French outfit throughout the 2018-19 campaign.

A few days ago, The Italian released an official statement stating,

"I leave happy to have enjoyed this experience which has undoubtedly helped me to grow. Today my adventure outside Italy comes to an end. Ernest Hemingway wrote that there are only two places in the world where people can live happily: at home and in Paris. Today onwards, this will also apply to me: Paris, in some way, will always remain my home... Allez Paris!"

PSG Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi, in reply, said,

"I will never forget the pride that everyone at Paris St-Germain, both the club and the fans, felt when they saw Gianluigi Buffon wearing our jersey, During his time at PSG he brought his phenomenal experience and his sense of professionalism not only to his team-mates but also to all areas of the club. We will miss his warm and open personality here at the club."

The heart of the matter

Reports from Sky Italia have claimed that Barcelona have shown some fresh interest in Gianluigi Buffon. As per the same reports, the clubs from China and Fenerbache are also keeping their eyes on the situation.

Barcelona are looking to sign a back-up goalkeeper for Marc-Andre ter Stegen, as their second goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen, who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, is likely to leave the club in search of first-team football.

What is next?

Barcelona have already splashed around £75millon to sign Frenkie de Jong and is expected to spend more in the summer transfer window. Barca will play their first pre-season match on 23rd July against Chelsea at Saitama Stadium.