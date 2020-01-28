Barcelona Transfer News: Catalan giants confirm Rodrigo links, with Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also an option

Rodrigo has emerged as a top target for Barcelona

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has confirmed that Valencia's Rodrigo Moreno is amongst the candidates being considered, as the club look to sign a striker in the January transfer window to fill in for Luis Suarez, who is expected to miss the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery.

Rodrigo featured in the weekend at the Mestalla, as Los Che inflicted a 2-0 defeat against the reigning La Liga champions, condemning Quique Setien to his first loss as Blaugrana Head Coach and the Spanish striker could be a Barcelona player in the coming days.

Speaking to Marca, Bartomeu confirmed that the Catalan giants will indeed bring in a striker this month but remained coy on the nature of the deal, adding that Rodrigo is a player they admire.

"We don't talk about players from other teams. But [Rodrigo's] name is on the table of the coaches. And a replacement will arrive. I do not know whether it will be from Barcelona B or from outside [the club]. I like many players."

Aside from the Spaniard, reports in England have suggested that Barcelona are also keeping tabs on Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as they look to bolster their ranks upfront. The Gabonese international is widely regarded as one of the most potent finishers in world football and as per Matt Law of The Telegraph, the Catalan giants are considering an offer for the 30-year-old, who is expected to cost upwards of £50 million.