Barcelona have reportedly entered the race for Arsenal outcast Matteo Guendouzi, as they aim to beef up their midfield ranks this transfer window.

If reports from Football.London are to be believed, Barcelona are now set to go shoulder-to-shoulder with Paris Saint-Germain for the midfielder.

The above source mentions that he could fetch Arsenal a lot of money due to his age and length of contract, which is due to expire in 2022. A wide array of clubs are mulling a move for Guendouzi, meaning the Gunners could financially benefit from a player who is no longer part of manager Mikel Arteta's plans.

Arsenal are willing to sanction the sale for the Barcelona target, and it is just a matter of who comes up with quicker discussions and the required amount.

Also read: Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca want top target signed for €15M, update on Lautaro Martinez and more - 10th August 2020

Barcelona and PSG may have to dish out £40 million for Guendouzi

Barcelona target Matteo Guendouzi has paid the price for his misconduct versus Brighton and Hove Albion

Guendouzi was a regular fixture in the Arsenal side in Arteta's first season at the Emirates, but an altercation with Brighton and Hove Albion forward Neil Maupay did not sit well with the manager, who then decided to leave him out for disciplinary issues.

Advertisement

The Frenchman seemingly appeared to choke the Seagulls player, and later declined opportunities to settle matters with his club management. As a result, Arteta pushed him out of first-team training.

When you’re so happy to be back 🤸🏽😍 pic.twitter.com/pQxTmaGDPn — Matteo Guendouzi (@MatteoGuendouzi) May 26, 2020

Arteta had earlier highlighted the same to the media, explaining why the Barcelona target was left out:

“It is the same reasons as last week. Some things have to change and nothing has changed. “I’ve heard a few things that haven’t been great about Guendouzi’s attitude, about having a bit of humility. For Guendouzi to grab Maupay round the throat; someone needs to tell him to wind his neck in and concentrate on playing.”

Barcelona target Guendouzi has fallen out of favour at Arsenal

That understandably fuelled speculation over Guendouzi's future in England, with long-term admirers PSG and Barcelona showing interest in his services.

While PSG were keeping tabs on him even before he switched to Arsenal back in 2018, Barcelona are aiming to bolster an ageing midfield that comprises of the likes of Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal and Sergio Busquets.

He is expected to cost Barcelona around £40 million, which again looks difficult for the Spanish giants following their losses post the pandemic. Barcelona are struggling to offload the wages of Philippe Coutinho and a few other players.

Guendouzi's energy, industry and ability to add a sense of urgency in midfield would make him a welcome signing at Barcelona, as the 21-year-old is only going to get better with time.

Guendouzi's former manager Unai Emery is also understood to be keen on reuniting with him, while Juventus is also an unlikely yet possible destination.

Also read: Barcelona 3-1 Napoli Player Ratings as Lionel Messi magic spearheads Catalans to the quarterfinals | UEFA Champions League 2019-20