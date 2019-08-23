Barcelona Transfer News: Catalan giants receive Neymar ultimatum from Paris Saint Germain

Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C

According to Catalan radio station RAC1 via Guillem Balague, Paris Saint Germain have urged Barcelona to make an offer for Neymar immediately if they are serious about acquiring the services of the player.

The Catalan giants have shown willingness to reunite with their former talisman and although their interest is genuine, the Parisian club's ultimatum comes on the back of intense speculation involving Neymar's future.

The Brazilian has signalled his intent to secure a move away from the club and although he remains keen on a return to Barcelona, it has been reported that Real Madrid are also interested in the mercurial Brazilian.

Los Blancos could propose a player-plus-cash deal amounting to £220 million, with the likes of James Rodriguez, Gareth Bale and Keylor Navas traveling in the opposite direction.

As per RAC1, Neymar feels Barcelona have not done enough to re-sign him and despite the club's intention to complete the transfer, Neymar could now remain at the Parc de Princes for another season at the very least.

Reputed journalist Guillem Balague has revealed that the Catalan club want Neymar to make a public gesture exhibiting his desire to leave in an attempt to force the French club's hand.

Neymar's situation at the club was strained beyond repair. If his declaration to his teammates and the manager of his desire to depart the club wasn't enough, the Brazilian's name was chanted at the Parc de Princes to a string of boos and expletives earlier this month, a gesture that burnt the bridges between the fans and the player.

PSG's ultimatum seemingly forces Barcelona's hand, as the club will need to put forward their offer immediately if they want to acquire the services of the player.

With the transfer window set to close in the coming days, it remains to be seen if Neymar secures his return to the Catalan club.