Barcelona transfer news: Catalans near final stages of agreement for Ajax wonderkid

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Rumors
245   //    11 May 2019, 18:20 IST

Matthijs de Ligt is close to finalising a move Barcelona
What's the story?

If reports from Mundo Deportivo via the AS are to be believed, Barcelona are closing in on a deal to sign highly-rated Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt in the summer. According to the reports, the top representatives in the hierarchy managed to accelerate the discussions with Ajax in a bid to get the deal close as soon as possible.

In case you didn't know...

Ajax skipper Matthijs de Ligt has been garnering rave reviews for his performances in the current season. The 19-year-old defender has been chased by the likes of Juventus, PSG and Bayern Munich, with Barcelona said to be leading the race for his signature.

La Blaugrana also tried to complete a deal for the de Ligt alongside Frenkie de Jong, who joined the Catalans for €86m in January. Camp Nou is said to be the first-choice destination for the Dutch defender.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Ajax sporting director Edwin Van der Sar has revealed that de Ligt is likely to move in the summer, with either of England or Spain being his final destination.

The heart of the matter

In an attempt to ward off other competitors in the race for de Ligt's signature, top representatives at Barcelona held positive talks with Ajax on Friday, with negotiations said to be entering the final stage and nearing completion.

The Dutchman's price has escalated to €70m from €16m in January and the LaLiga giants are keen to strike a deal as early as possible and turn their attention to snapping up Antoine Griezmann, who also remains one of their major targets for the summer transfer window.

What's next?

Barcelona will face Getafe at home tomorrow followed by an away trip to Eibar next week, before they lock horns with Valencia in the Copa del Rey final.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Ajax Football Matthijs de Ligt Frenkie de Jong Football Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
