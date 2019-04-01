×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona Transfer News: Catalans set to win race for €80m striker ahead of Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal

Ben Roberts
ANALYST
Rumors
505   //    01 Apr 2019, 22:17 IST

Luka Jovic could be headed to the Nou Camp this summer
Luka Jovic could be headed to the Nou Camp this summer

What's the rumour?

According to Spanish source Marca, Barcelona have now become the frontrunners for Eintracht Frankfurt's €80m striker, pushing aside the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal in the process.

In case you didn't know...

Luka Jovic is a 21-year-old striker currently on loan from Benfica, but as part of the loan deal, Eintracht have the option to purchase the forward for just €8m, with the Portuguese club to retain a 20 per cent sell-on fee.

Benfica might be disappointed to lose the superstar for such a small fee, but they'll definitely be pleased that they included the 20 per cent sell-on fee in the deal, as if Jovic is to be sold to Barcelona for the rumoured fee of €80m, they will receive a tidy €16m.

The heart of the matter

Jovic has been hunted by a plethora of top European clubs in recent months and whilst Barcelona might be the frontrunners, for now, that could all change in a week's time.

Marca also said that Real Madrid had enquired about his availability in a meeting with the Serbian's agent, Fali Ramadani, last Thursday.

Bayern Munich are yet another club in the running for Jovic's signature. They have a reasonably good chance at getting him, too, as their manager, Niko Kovac, had nurtured him at Eintracht last year and the pair are reported to have a strong relationship.

Three English clubs are battling it out across the pond as well, with Chelsea reportedly leading on that front. He remains on the radars of Manchester United and Arsenal for the time being, anyway.

Teams must hurry to sign Jovic as soon as possible before his market value rises even more.

Rumour rating: 7/10

Barcelona are a top club in Europe with pockets deep enough to afford Jovic's price tag which makes this rumour a reasonably trustworthy one. Other websites and media outlets have corroborated much of the information that has been reported by Marca, too.

Advertisement

Video



What's next?

The battle for Luka Jovic is certainly not close to being over, as there are still a few months before the summer transfer window opens, and by that time, everything could have changed.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Arsenal Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
Ben Roberts
ANALYST
Editor and Analyst for SportsKeeda.
Barcelona superstar to join Premier League side in the coming hours, Manchester United superstar's agent holds talks with Barcelona and more: Barcelona transfer roundup, 29 January 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Barca to make surprising move for Chelsea striker, Catalans linked with 32-year-old striker, PL side keen on Barca attacker, and more - January 15th, 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Chelsea & Man United to make £100m bid for Barca player; Barca to make final bid for world-class midfielder, and more - 20th, January 2019
RELATED STORY
3 Barcelona players who might end up in Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to pull off stunning swap deal with Juventus, Manchester United begin talks to sign Barcelona superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 12 January 2019
RELATED STORY
Arsenal set to hijack deal for Barcelona target, Manchester United to be given massive £200m summer transfer budget, and more: Transfer Roundup, 4th February 2019
RELATED STORY
Coutinho Transfer News: Top clubs in Europe could convince Barcelona to part ways with the Brazilian
RELATED STORY
Manchester United star wants to join Barcelona, Real Madrid eye €80M defender and more LaLiga news: 29 January 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to sign 3 Spanish players in the summer, Top transfer target says no to Barcelona and more: Barcelona Transfer News, 2 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Manchester United in shock double swoop for Barca players, Barca confirm exciting signing, and more - 8th January, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us