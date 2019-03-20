Barcelona Transfer News: Catalans submit sensational bid to sign another Ajax star

FC Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - La Liga

What’s the rumour?

FC Barcelona after securing the services of Frenkie de Jong for €75 million are chasing another AFC Ajax sensation. The Catalan side are now in pursuit of Matthijs de Ligt. Representatives of the player have been in constant contact with the club as the talks have reached an advanced stage.

The Spanish side have been scouting the Dutch international for a while now and have made their intentions clear after submitting their opening bid for the youngster.

In case you didn’t know…

De Ligt and De Jong have been instrumental for Ajax this season and have been demonstrating their talent in stellar performances they have been putting week in week out.

De Ligt at the tender age of 19 is captaining the Dutch side Ajax which goes on to show he is quite mature for his age and a leader on the pitch as well.

The Dutch international was even crowned the 2018 Golden Boy as the most promising Under-21 player in Europe. De Ligt was picked over the likes of Justin Kluivert, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Vinicius Jr and Cutrone.

The heart of the matter

According to Sport, Barcelona have submitted their opening bid for Ajax's captain, Matthijs de Ligt. Barca have offered around 60 million euros plus variables for the Dutchman and a five year contract on similar numbers to that which they gave his friend and team-mate Frenkie de Jong.

The Ajax sensation has been vied by Barcelona as the possible starlet who could replace the veteran Gerard Pique in the future and thereby securing the Barca back line for at least a decade. De Ligt is a highly talented defender who will easily adapt to Barca's philosophy.

The Catalans face stiff competition from Juventus who also seem keen to land the young sensation but the tide seems to favour the Cules since De Jong's signing have made De Ligt wanting to unite with his fellow countryman. Ajax's captain has also been giving Barca hints after they knocked Real Madrid out of the UEFA Champions League.

What's next?

Barcelona's back line has already been flocked by the likes of Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet, Gerard Pique, Murillo and Todibo but the Spanish giants have assured the Dutch international he would be a key player for them in the future as well as present.

The Catalans look in pole position to sign their man but face stiff competition from Juventus, PSG and Bayern Munich and it all depends on the player now who is very much tempted by Barca's interest in him.

