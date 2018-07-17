Barcelona Transfer News: Club aims to generate £130 million via sales, considers moving for Meunier, and more - July 17, 2018

Unai Emery is an admirer of the Spaniard

Barcelona ready to offload Andre Gomes

Reports linking Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes with a move to rebuilding Premier League club Arsenal, continue to flow fast and wide in sports media. According to a story by the Evening Standard, the Catalan club are willing to offload their midfielder this summer and thus, have offered him to Unai Emery in the ongoing transfer window.

The new Arsenal head coach is reportedly fond of Gomes and thus might take interest in Barcelona's offer. The Portuguese international played for Benfica for three years before going to Valencia in 2014 on a loan spell, this was later converted into a permanent deal for the La Liga club. He signed for Barcelona in 2016, but has not been able to impress, making just 46 appearances for them in two seasons.

Barcelona wish to generate £130 million through summer sales

According to reports from The Daily Mail, the Blaugrana will aim to raise £130 million in the ongoing transfer window through the sale of seven players in the ongoing transfer window. The most prominent names in this list include centre-back Yerry Mina, goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen, and Gomes.

Barcelona are also willing to let go of fringe players like Lucas Digne, Marlon Santos, Aleix Vidal and Rafinha to generate the desired income this summer. The club might as well be raising the money to fund their highly-reported pursuit of World Cup winner Paul Pogba from EPL giants Manchester United.

Club weighing up Thomas Meunier transfer

According to reports from The Hard Tackle, Barcelona are considering making a move for PSG player Thomas Meunier, so as to bring him to Camp Nou next season. Spanish publication Sport has already reported that the Belgian international might be open to leaving the Ligue 1 side in the ongoing transfer window, two years after joining them back in 2016.