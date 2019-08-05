Barcelona Transfer News: Club president Josep Bartomeu hints at more signings for the Catalans

Josep Bartomeu with Barcelona's latest signing Junior Firpo

What's the story?

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has confirmed that the club is anticipating more signings before the close of the transfer window. The Blaugrana have been one of the highest spenders in the transfer window this season.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona have spent over €250 million in this transfer window alone for the transfer of Antoine Griezmann, Neto, Frenkie de Jong, Junior Firpo, and Emerson. The Blaugrana have been looking to get back into the summit of Europe by winning the Champions League for a sixth time after failing to get to the final for the last 4 years.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu while speaking to the media following the arrival of new signing Junior Firpo confirmed that the Catalan giants are looking to add more players to their squad before the transfer window closed.

"We have a stronger squad, with more potential. There are still several weeks left for the market to close and we could have more incomings."

"We have an ambitious and incredible squad, led by the best player in the world and in history, Leo Messi."

The Catalan giants are reportedly looking to secure a deal to re-sign Brazilian superstar Neymar from PSG two years after he left for the French club. The Brazilian who is also reportedly missing Barcelona has failed so far in his quest to give PSG their maiden UEFA Champions League title.

What's next?

After defeating Arsenal in the Joan Gamper Final yesterday at Camp Nou, the Blaugrana will travel to the United States of America where they will face Serie A side Napoli twice. They will then kick-start their La Liga campaign on the 17th of August against Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames Stadium.