×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona Transfer News: Club set to announce €80M star defender in June, according to reports

Debjit Ghoshal
ANALYST
Rumors
26 Apr 2019, 12:12 IST

Juventus v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg
Juventus v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

What is the story?

Barcelona have now set a date for the announcement of Matthijs de Ligt's signing from Ajax.

According to Catalan-based daily SPORT, the La Liga champions are all set to announce the signing of the highly rated Dutch defender on the 1st of June.

In case you didn’t know….

De Ligt has emerged as one of the most promising youngsters in world football this season. Apart from the Catalan giants, De Ligt has been linked to other European heavyweights, including the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus.

The Dutch prodigy has been in sensational form throughout the course of the campaign. De Ligt is one of the main reasons behind Ajax’s great run in the Champions League this season. It was his match winning header in the return leg in Turin which knocked Juventus out of the Champions League and helped Ajax to secure their first semifinal berth since the 1996-97 season.

Barcelona have already announced the signing of De Ligt’s teammate and fellow countryman Frenkie de Jong back in the winter transfer window, with the midfielder set to join the Catalan giants next season. And it seems De Ligt is all set to follow the path of his compatriot.

The heart of the matter…

According to SPORT, Barcelona have beaten Juventus and Real Madrid in the race to sign the defender, and he is all set to wear the famous Blaugrana shirt from next season.

It will cost Barcelona around €80 million to get the services of the Dutch international.

SPORT have also mentioned that Barcelona will announce the signing of De Ligt on the 1st of June, which is also the date of the Champions League final.

What’s Next?

De Ligt and Ajax will face Tottenham in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie on the 30th of April in north London.

Meanwhile in the other semi-final, Barcelona will lock horn against Liverpool on the 1st of May at the Camp Nou.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Ajax Football Matthijs de Ligt Frenkie de Jong Football Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
Advertisement
LaLiga Rumours: Barcelona set to offer a five-year deal to €60 million rated defender
RELATED STORY
Barcelona transfer news: The Blaugrana reportedly beat PSG and Man City to sign Frenkie De Jong
RELATED STORY
Top 4 reasons why Barcelona should sign Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Goalkeeper set to leave permanently after Copa Del Rey Final
RELATED STORY
Matthijs de Ligt will either go to Barca or Juventus
RELATED STORY
La Liga rumours:  Dutch prodigy agrees to arrive at Barcelona amid interest from Juventus
RELATED STORY
Five transfers that will further strengthen FC Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Opinion: 3 reasons why Matthijs de Ligt should sign for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Five players who could join Barcelona in 2019-2020 season
RELATED STORY
Reports: Ajax starlet agrees terms with FC Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us