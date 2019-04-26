Barcelona Transfer News: Club set to announce €80M star defender in June, according to reports

Debjit Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 26 Apr 2019, 12:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Juventus v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

What is the story?

Barcelona have now set a date for the announcement of Matthijs de Ligt's signing from Ajax.

According to Catalan-based daily SPORT, the La Liga champions are all set to announce the signing of the highly rated Dutch defender on the 1st of June.

In case you didn’t know….

De Ligt has emerged as one of the most promising youngsters in world football this season. Apart from the Catalan giants, De Ligt has been linked to other European heavyweights, including the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus.

The Dutch prodigy has been in sensational form throughout the course of the campaign. De Ligt is one of the main reasons behind Ajax’s great run in the Champions League this season. It was his match winning header in the return leg in Turin which knocked Juventus out of the Champions League and helped Ajax to secure their first semifinal berth since the 1996-97 season.

Barcelona have already announced the signing of De Ligt’s teammate and fellow countryman Frenkie de Jong back in the winter transfer window, with the midfielder set to join the Catalan giants next season. And it seems De Ligt is all set to follow the path of his compatriot.

The heart of the matter…

According to SPORT, Barcelona have beaten Juventus and Real Madrid in the race to sign the defender, and he is all set to wear the famous Blaugrana shirt from next season.

It will cost Barcelona around €80 million to get the services of the Dutch international.

SPORT have also mentioned that Barcelona will announce the signing of De Ligt on the 1st of June, which is also the date of the Champions League final.

What’s Next?

De Ligt and Ajax will face Tottenham in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie on the 30th of April in north London.

Meanwhile in the other semi-final, Barcelona will lock horn against Liverpool on the 1st of May at the Camp Nou.