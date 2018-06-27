Barcelona Transfer News: Club to target city striker, Rafinha wants out and more: June 27, 2018

Will the youngster move to La Liga this season?

Barcelona in pursuit of Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus, who is in Russia for the FIFA World Cup right now, is being targeted by FC Barcelona, according to reports from AS. The Brazilian striker impressed heavily for Manchester City last season, scoring 17 goals in all competitions for the Premier League champions.

The 21-year-old might fit in well at Camp Nou, considering his goal scoring talent and technique. According to calculations from Transfermarkt.com, Jesus can be vallued at 80 million Euros in the inflated market today. Hence, if the Catalans want to bring in the young forward into their ranks. they will have to loosen their purse strings by a considerable margin.

It will be interesting to see how this particular link develops through the ongoing transfer window. The ongoing World Cup might even play a big role in the seriousness with which Barcelona go after the youngster this summer.

Rafinha looking for a fresh start next season

Barcelona midfielder, Rafinha, who was on loan to Inter Milan in the 2017/18 season, is on the lookout for a new club in the ongoing transfer window. It does not look like the Brazilian international will end up with either of the two clubs is currently tied with, and will seek a new opportunity this time around.

"The agreement with the club expired on June 5. Now it is right to look for other solutions," said the Brazilian's father and agent, Mazinho, in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Goal).

"If the people at Inter had strongly desired my son, they would have moved with more determination," he said.

Speaking about Rafinha's future, Mazinho said, "We need to evaluate the best for him. Until now everything was still waiting for Inter, now it's time to find a new team as soon as possible."

"La Liga, Premier League, Ligue 1 and Bundesliga clubs have come in. From Serie A, of course, some big teams have already contacted us. The goal is to start the season with a new shirt. It does not depend only on us, but also on Barcelona."

Juventus win three-club race to sign Matthijis de Ligt

Ajax defender, Matthijis de Ligt, who has been one of the biggest transfer targets for the La Liga winners this summer, has reportedly agreed to personal terms with Serie A champions, Juventus.

The youngster, who was pursued by both Barcelona and Tottenham this summer, has eventually decided to move to Italy next season, as reported by Calciomerato.