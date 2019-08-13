Barcelona Transfer News: Club officials expected in Paris to hold talks with Neymar

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST News 91 // 13 Aug 2019, 17:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C

According to Sky Sports News, Barcelona have stepped up their pursuit to re-sign Neymar from PSG, and the French club have shown willingness to let their talisman return to the Camp Nou.

The Parisian club have grown disgruntled with the player's actions and although they had no intention of parting with their record signing, the situation seems to have changed in recent days.

Neymar declared his interest to leave the French Champions in July and aside from Barcelona, Real Madrid are also reportedly in the running to secure his signature.

Neymar didn't feature in PSG's opening encounter of the Ligue 1 season and despite his absence, the Brazilian's name rang around the Parc des Princes as he was subject to a stream of expletives.

The situation has turned rather sour in recent days and the reigning French champions are resigned to losing their record signing.

The club have been locked in talks with Barcelona and a player-plus-cash deal is the most likely solution, after the Catalan giants went on a spending spree this summer with the captures of Antoine Griezmann, Junior Firpo, Neto Murara and Frenkie de Jong.

It has been reported that any deal involving the Brazilian will see compatriot Philippe Coutinho travel in the opposite direction, along with a sizable transfer fee.

Barcelona officials are reportedly in France to conclude a deal for the Brazilian and there is a growing belief that the Catalan giants will reunite with their former talisman.

Neymar joined Paris Saint Germain in the summer of 2017 in world record deal believed to be in the region of £222 million and it is believed that the Parisian club will at least look to recoup the fee they paid two years ago.

Advertisement

ESPN FC have mirrored Sky Sports's claims that Barcelona are in advanced negotiations for the player, going on to add that the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic have been included as part of the player-plus-cash deal.

The reigning French champions are not keen on Rakitic and are believed to be pushing for Portuguese full-back Nelson Semedo instead.

A meeting between the two parties has been penciled in for Tuesday and it is believed that the likes of Leonardo, Eric Abidal and Josep Maria Bartomeu will be present to broker the transfer.

Super-agent Pini Zahavi, who was instrumental in Neymar's move to Paris Saint Germain in 2017, is also expected to be present as the big money deal edges closer to completion.

Real Madrid retain interest in Neymar but their inability to meet PSG's demands coupled with the player's pressing desire to return to the Camp Nou has tipped the balance in Barcelona's favor.