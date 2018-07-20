Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Barcelona Transfer News: Coutinho tried to convince national teammate to join Barca, Gomes linked with Everton, and more - June 20, 2018

Rupin Kale
Rumors
20 Jul 2018

FBL-WC-2018-BRA-TRAINING
Will Willian join his compatriot at Barcelona next season?

Philippe Coutinho is helping Barcelona to sign Willian

According to reports from Sport, (h/t The Sportsman), Barcelona midfielder, Philippe Coutinho, tried to convince his national teammate, Willian, to swap Chelsea for the La Liga Champions in the ongoing transfer window.

Willian has been on Barcelona's radar for a long time now and it does seem like the Brazilian international is inching closer to a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer.

The 29-year-old impressed thoroughly for the Blues last season and was noticeably brilliant in their tie against Barcelona in the Champions League.

Arsenal can only get Ousmane Dembele on loan

London-based journalist, Charlie Watts, recently said that the North London club have a realistic chance of getting Ousmane Dembele on board only if Barcelona decide to send him out on a loan spell next season.

“Dembele on his own would cost far more than whatever money comes in from potential sales. Mislintat would love Dembele, that would be his dream signing and he would slot in perfectly as well. But unless Barca decide to send him out on loan, it’s not going to happen,” he stated, as reported by Express.

Everton linked to Andre Gomes

According to reports from Spanish outlet, Mundo Deportivo, (h/t Calciomercato), Premier League club, Everton, are interested in securing the services of Barcelona midfielder, Andre Gomes, next season.

The Portuguese footballer has already been linked to a number of top European clubs like Arsenal, Tottenham, and Napoli. According to certain media reports, his previous club, Valencia, might also be in the race to sign the midfielder.

However, none of the aforementioned clubs has made an official offer to the Catalan club as of now. Hence, it remains to see where Gomes will end up after this particular transfer window is closed.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Willian Borges da Silva Philippe Coutinho Ernesto Valverde Football Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
Link to my main profile: https://www.sportskeeda.com/profile/rupin-kale
