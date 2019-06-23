×
Barcelona Transfer News: Dani Alves reportedly looking for a Camp Nou return

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
43   //    23 Jun 2019, 23:31 IST

Brazil captain Dani Alves is reportedly looking to get back to Nou Camp
Brazil captain Dani Alves is reportedly looking to get back to Nou Camp

What's the news?

Brazilian captain Dani Alves is reportedly looking to rejoin Blaugrana after announcing his exit from Paris Saint-Germain, after spending two seasons with the French club.

In case you didn't know...

Earlier in the day, the Brazilian captain confirmed his decision to move out of Paris Saint-Germain despite being offered a 1-year extension to his contract. The 36-year-old scored eight goals in 73 appearances for PSG after joining from Juventus in 2017.

The heart of the matter

According to Barcelona based radio station RAC1, Brazilian captain Dani Alves is looking to return back to the Nou Camp after confirming his decision to leave Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the day. The report states that the 36-year old Brazilian captain has expressed his desire to the Barcelona club official on the possibilities of returning to the Catalan capital.

If the move pans out, Dani Alves will be rejoining Barcelona 4 years after leaving the club in 2016, after the Catalan giants failed to extend his contract.

Dani Alves who joined Barcelona in 2008 from Sevilla made around 390 appearances and scored 20 times for Blaugrana. He was also part of both the teams (2008/09 and 2014/15) that won the treble for Barcelona.

What's next

Dani Alves, who is now out on international duty with Brazil for the 2019 Copa America, is held at his home nation. He is likely to confirm his decision right after the completion of the South American championship.

At the rear end of the 30s, Dani Alves will need to be very convincing to the Barcelona board officials if the Brazilian desire to rejoin the Blaugrana is to happen. Furthermore, he will have to face competition for his right back position with Nelson Semedo and Sergio Roberto.

