×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Football Transfer News: de Ligt's youth coach thinks joining Juventus is the best option for the youngster

Suprodip Ghosal
ANALYST
News
248   //    26 Jun 2019, 11:02 IST

A de Ligt- Cristiano Ronaldo union in Turin this summer is very much possible.
A de Ligt- Cristiano Ronaldo union in Turin this summer is very much possible.

What's the story?

Matthijs de Ligt's former coach at Ajax U18 thinks Juventus is the right place for the player to grow now. Brian Roy also believes that the player will very soon move on from the Italian Champions to Barcelona or a Premier League club.

In case you didn't know...

The Dutchman is perhaps the hottest prospect in this summer's transfer window. There has hardly been a day over the past few weeks when the young starlet has not been in the news.

Barcelona were favourites to get his signature but apparently, the personal package offered to de Ligt was bettered by Paris Saint Germain and Juventus. There were initial contacts from Bayern Munich and Liverpool too but neither club pursued him seriously.

The heart of the matter

His former coach gave his views on the generational defensive talent:

"For me, Barcelona would be the number one choice, but de Ligt will go into a team that will help him even more to grow. Juventus is a club of prestige and history, has the hunger and ambition typical of those who want to win in Europe. Let's not forget that Edgar Davids wore these colors. If Matthijs raises the Champions League alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, there will be a big bang.
"Asking to be sold after 3 or 4 seasons would not be a problem. When he is in the midst of his competitive career, Matthijs could go and play in the biggest club in the world, Barcelona, or in the best league of all, the English one. Serie A is a really difficult championship, defensively speaking in Italy there are the best performers of this role. In fact, as a defender he preferred the best. In Holland they are not so good tactically, there are no defenders like Chiellini or Bonucci or coaches prepared like this. To refine its qualities even more would be fantastic."

What's next?

Matthijs de Ligt's future will soon be clear over the next few days. It's very well likely that the Dutchman will pair up with Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin with the Portuguese international having spoken to him about a move after the UEFA Nations League finals.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Barcelona Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Matthijs de Ligt Barcelona Transfer News Bayern Munich Transfer News Juventus Transfer News
Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo and Allegri could reunite at top European club, Barcelona and Juventus top target rejects Premier League move and more Serie A news: 21 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus closing in on a €70m deal for Matthijs de Ligt, Details of Cristiano Ronaldo's meeting with Maurizio Sarri revealed and more Juventus Transfer News: June 23, 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to sacrifice €120m star for Neymar, Mino Raiola pushes Barcelona top target to sign for Juventus and more Serie A news: 2 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo urges former Real Madrid team-mate to join Juventus, Matthijs de Ligt likely to snub Manchester United for Juve or Barcelona and more Serie A news: 4 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus on high alert as Manchester United reveal Paul Pogba price, Cristiano Ronaldo wants Nelson Semedo to join him at Turin and more Juventus Transfer News: June 13, 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo urges Barcelona top target to join Juventus, Inter ready to splash €120 million on Real Madrid target and more Serie A news: 10 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus set to pay Matthijs de Ligt a massive salary of €15 million a season, PSG set to table mammoth €75 million bid for Milinkovic-Savic and more, 25 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus Transfer News: Bianconeri staying in touch with Matthijs de Ligt's agent Mino Raiola
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo pushes Juventus to sign Barcelona star for a world-record fee, PSG prepares massive €90 million bid for Juventus target and more Serie A transfer news: 5 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo demands 3 Barcelona stars at Juventus, Juve offer Dybala and Douglas Costa for Paul Pogba and more Serie A news: 16 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT FRO CHI
0 - 0
 Frosinone vs Chievo
FT BOL NAP
3 - 2
 Bologna vs Napoli
FT TOR LAZ
3 - 1
 Torino vs Lazio
FT SAM JUV
2 - 0
 Sampdoria vs Juventus
FT INT EMP
2 - 1
 Internazionale vs Empoli
FT FIO GEN
0 - 0
 Fiorentina vs Genoa
FT SPA MIL
2 - 3
 SPAL vs Milan
FT ROM PAR
2 - 1
 Roma vs Parma
FT ATA SAS
3 - 1
 Atalanta vs Sassuolo
FT CAG UDI
1 - 2
 Cagliari vs Udinese
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us