Barcelona Transfer News: Club consider surprise swoop for Chelsea forward, chances of signing PSG midfielder increase, and more – December 14, 2018

Rupin Kale
ANALYST
Rumors
727   //    14 Dec 2018, 21:35 IST

Morata might consider a return to Spain after struggling to fit into the Premier League
All the Barcelona transfer news in one place!

Barcelona interested in Alvaro Morata

According to reports from the Daily Star, Barcelona are interested in signing Chelsea's Alvaro Morata to bolster their attacking threat. The report further claims that the club have already held talks with the Spaniard's agent.

The 26-year-old, who moved to Chelsea from Real Madrid in 2017, has been unable to adjust to life in the Premier League and has lost his starting spot with the Blues at this point in time. The physicality of English football has not made it easier for the centre-forward, who has struggled to maintain consistency over the last year and a half.

When asked about Morata and his possible inclusion in the Catalan club's squad by Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba said, "Good players and good people always fit in the club. I have a huge appreciation for him."

Ajax duo considers Barcelona move

Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong, who play for Ajax, are reportedly interested in swapping the Johan Cruijff Arena for Camp Nou to take the next step in their careers.

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, the promising starlets are tilting towards Barcelona, as opposed to other suitors like Bayern Munich and Manchester City. De Ligt, a central defender at Ajax, can slot right into the Liga champions' defence, which has been wobbly and inconsistent this season.

De Jong, on the other hand, is a midfielder with over 100 appearances for Ajax. He is touted to be one of the future stars in Dutch football and is currently pursued by many European giants including Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona get ready to sign Adrien Rabiot

According to reports from Calciomercato, (h/t CaughtOffside), Barcelona are inching closer to signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder, Adrien Rabiot.

The 23-year-old, who is in the final year of his contract with the French champions, is being pursued by multiple top clubs across Europe. Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, and Juventus are amongst the clubs interested in securing the Frenchman's signature.

Rabiot has won four Ligue 1 titles with PSG and reportedly the last deal the club is willing to offer him is already on the table. If the midfielder refuses to sign it, they might be forced to sell him in January to avoid letting him go for nothing at the end of the season.

Rupin Kale
ANALYST
Rupin Kale is a cricket, tennis, and football aficionado who believes in the power and purity of sport. Rahul Dravid is her role model, while the Indian Cricket Team, Arsenal and Novak Djokovic enjoy her full-fledged support. She is extremely passionate about sports and has learnt galore about life by just following it through the years.
