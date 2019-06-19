×
Barcelona Transfer News: Neymar tells the Catalan giants that he wants to return 'home'

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
51   //    19 Jun 2019, 19:07 IST
FC Barcelona v Villarreal CF - La Liga
FC Barcelona v Villarreal CF - La Liga

What’s the story?

According to reports from Spanish media outlet AS, Neymar has conveyed to Barcelona that he wants to return back at Nou Camp.

Earlier it was reported that Blaugrana dressing room will welcome their former star with open arms and that the club is seriously considering a move for him.

In case you didn’t know…

Neymar spent four successful seasons at Nou Camp before moving to PSG for a world record move in 2017. During his tenure at Barcelona, Neymar bagged 105 goals and 76 assists, proving himself to be one of decisive players for the Catalan giants.

The Brazilian forward endured a tough season marred with injuries. After spending months out from the PSG squad due to injury, Neymar was ruled out of the upcoming Copa America after picking up another injury. Despite enjoying domestic success with PSG, the 27-year-old is yet to make an impact on European stage.

On the other hand, Barcelona star Luis Suarez flaunted his desire to play alongside his former teammate once again.

Speaking in a recent interview, Suarez said:

"I was privileged to fulfil one of the best years of my life as a football player at Barcelona next to the best in the world, Messi, and the second-best in the world, Neymar.
"For me, it was one of the best moments I've ever lived, won the treble. Who would not want to enjoy players like Ney? But he belongs to PSG and these are things that are always talked about during the market."

The heart of the matter

Neymar is on his way out from the Ligue 1 giants and Barcelona are considering a move for their former forward. According to the report, Neymar has made it clear to both Barcelona hierarchy and PSG board that he wants to leave Paris for his former club.

The club officials are at crossroads due to their done deal with Atletico Madrid forward Antoinne Griezmann, which is yet to be announced. Moreover, Neymar's departure left a bitter taste for the Blaugrana faithful which is a major obstacle for a possible deal.

What’s next?

It remains to be seen whether Barca can land their former star in the summer.

Ligue 1 Barcelona Paris Saint-Germain Football Luis Suarez Neymar Football Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
