Barcelona Transfer news: Dutch starlet snapped up from Groningen according to reports

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST News 682 // 04 May 2019, 15:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

What's the story?

As reported by Dutch daily De Telegraaf and Spanish daily AS, LaLiga giants FC Barcelona has secured the services of the 18-year old Dutch starlet Ludovit Reis from Eredivisie side FC Groningen for a reported fee of around €8 million.

In case you didn't know...

The head of Barcelona youth setup, Jose Maria Bakero, has been scouting the 18-year old midfielder for a while before making his move for the teenager.

The 18-year old made his first-team debut back in 2017 and has transformed into one of the key players for the Dutch side.

The heart of the matter

As reported, Barcelona has reportedly secured the services of 18-year old Dutch starlet Ludovit Reis from FC Groningen for a reported transfer fee of €8 million. The teenager will sign a 5-year contract with the Blaugrana and is expected to be included in the senior squad for the pre-season tour of Japan.

Barcelona reportedly snap up Dutch midfield starlet Reishttps://t.co/mDyNtyi4fb — AS English (@English_AS) May 4, 2019

Reis will be the second Dutchman as well as the second midfielder to join Barcelona this season after the Blaugrana secured the servives of Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong earlier in the season.

The young Reis is yet to make his debut for the national side but is a regular member of the Dutch U19 side. The midfielder has also made 27 appearances, scoring and assisting once, in the Eredivisie this season. At the same time, he also has a passing accuracy of 74.8% and takes an average of 0.6 shots per game.

What's next?

With the LaLiga crown secured, Ernesto Valverde is likely to give his first team squad a rest against Celta Vigo during the weekend. Thereafter, they would prepare for the second-leg fixture against Liverpool in the semi finals of the Champions League next week.