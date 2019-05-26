Barcelona Transfer News: Former Ballon d'Or winner advises Blaugrana star to reject Manchester United like he once did

What's the story?

Barcelona v Valencia - Spanish Copa del Rey Final

Barcelona legend Rivaldo believes that Ivan Rakitic still has the calibre to perform for Barcelona, stating that the Croatian should reject any chance of joining Manchester United.

In case you didn't know

Ivan Rakitic has been one of the most used players under Ernesto Valverde. The Croatian midfielder has played a pivotal role as Barcelona retained their LaLiga title. Rakitic has spent five successful seasons with Barcelona but there are rumours linking him with a move away from Nou Camp.

The 31-year-old has made over 50 appearances for the Blaugrana in all competitions this season, racking up 5 goals and 7 assists. But with the arrival of Ajax playmaker Frenkie De Jong, Rakitic might go down the pecking order in the squad and lose his place. He has still a few years left in his contract.

The heart of the matter

The former Barcelona forward has urged Rakitic to stay at Barcelona even if he receives any offer from the Premier League giants.

Speaking in an interview, Rivaldo said:

"There are rumours circulating about Ivan Rakitic possibly going to Manchester United but, while United is a big club with great tradition, I think the Croatian still has enough football to keep playing for Barcelona, as he is a great player."

“United are passing through a bad moment, but their tradition is huge and any big player would like to play for them at Old Trafford. Now, it's time for them to refocus and start preparing for the new season."

“I believe they'll always be one of the best teams in the world. They continue to be financially healthy, so they should have tools to recruit big players soon."

Rivaldo also revealed that he had the chance of playing for Manchester United during his days at Nou Camp.

"When I was playing for Barcelona, I had some agents trying to transfer me to Manchester United, but I was so happy with the city and the club at Barcelona that I didn't pay much attention to that possibility."

What's next?

After helping the Catalan giants win another LaLiga, Rakitic will focus on the international duties in the upcoming UEFA Nations League.