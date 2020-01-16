Barcelona Transfer News: French defender Jean-Clair Todibo joins Schalke 04 on loan

Jean-Clair Todibo has joined Schalke on a six-month loan

Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo is set to join Bundesliga side Schalke 04 on a loan deal that would last till the end of the season.

The 20-year-old signed for the Catalans from French side Toulouse in January 2019 and he was expected to provide competition and cover in the centre of defence.

However, Todibo found it difficult to dislodge the established pairing of Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti, while the performances of compatriot Clement Lenglet pushed him further down the pecking order.

Schalke agrees deal to sign Todibo on loan

In over one year at the Camp Nou, the France Under-20 international made just five appearances in all competitions, with a total of 257 minutes spent on the field this season.

In light of his lack of playing time, the Barcelona board have seemingly decided that his interests are best served with a transfer away from the club and Schalke 04 have been identified as the next step in his development.

He would be under the tutelage of former Huddersfield manager David Wagner and would compete with the likes of Matija Nastasic, Salif Sane, Benjamin Stambouli, and Timo Becker as the Revier side seek to build on their 5th position to finish in the top four.

Official | Schalke sign Jean-Clair Todibo on a 6-month loan deal with an option to buy for €25m plus €5m in incentives; Barcelona have included a €50m buy-back clause https://t.co/Vg30rLgKmI — Get German Football News (@GGFN_) January 15, 2020

According to details by GGFN, Schalke would pay Barcelona the sum of €1.5m for the six-month loan and have an option so sign him for €25m plus a further €5m in performance-related bonuses, while his parent club also retain a buy-back clause of €50m, plus €10m in future variables.

