Barcelona Transfer News: Antoine Griezmann to be fined by Atletico Madrid after failing to report for pre-season training

Antoine Griezmann's dream move hangs in the balance

According to ESPN FC, Atletico Madrid have opened disciplinary proceedings against Antoine Griezmann after the Frenchman failed to report for pre-season training on Sunday despite club orders.

The Atletico Madrid players were scheduled to report back on Sunday to begin preparations for the forthcoming season and Griezmann was a notable absentee, with his Barcelona move hanging in the balance.

"Griezmann had an official summons to be at the club at 20.30 this Sunday and when he did not present himself, we opened a file and will study the case," said a club spokesman.

Barcelona's interest in the World Cup winner is the worst kept secret of the summer and the transfer saga took another dramatic turn last week when Atletico Madrid released a furious statement on their website slamming Griezmann and Barcelona for the way they've conducted themselves recently.

With widespread reports that the reigning La Liga Champions agreed personal terms with Griezmann as early as March, the Rojiblancos accused Barcelona of illegal approach and claimed that both Griezmann, as well as Barcelona, had disrespected the club.

In a strongly-worded statement on their official website, Atletico Madrid explained their stance in detail. Barcelona, having agreed personal terms with Griezmann in March, informed Atleti of their intention to trigger his release clause when it drops to €120 million on the 1st of July. Having agreed a deal in principle, the Blaugrana attempted to re-negotiate terms and requested a postponement of payment, which infuriated the Madrid based club.

Having failed to report to training, Griezmann's intentions are clear as he aims to force through a move to Barcelona and by the looks of it, this could turn out to one of the ugliest transfer saga's of the summer.

Whilst Atletico Madrid are resigned to losing Griezmann, they've stood firm on their stance and informed Barcelona that they will only do business with them on the terms they agreed previously, which would require the La Liga champions to pay the release clause as a whole.

Atleti have already drafted in a replacement, with teenage sensation Joao Felix joining for a record-breaking €126 million and there seems to be an air of inevitability around Griezmann's departure.