×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona Transfer News: Griezmann's representatives arrive at La Liga headquarters to pay his release clause

Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
News
526   //    12 Jul 2019, 18:32 IST

Andorra v France - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier
Andorra v France - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

What's the news?

According to Marca, Antoine Griezmann's representatives have arrived at the La Liga's headquarters to pay the Frenchman's €120 million release clause.

In case you didn't know

Antoine Griezmann announced his intention to leave Atletico Madrid this summer back in May. The Frenchman was on the verge of leaving the Los Rojiblancos last season but decided to stay on. However, the 26-year-old has decided to leave this summer and is heavily linked with a move to Barcelona.

Atletico Madrid released an official statement last week stating that Barcelona made contact with the 26-year-old back in March when his release clause was worth €200 million and accused the Blaugrana of breaching transfer rules. 

We reported last month that the Blaugrana were waiting for the Griezmann's €120 million release clause to come into force on the 1st of July before making a move for the player.

The heart of the matter

It looks like the transfer saga involving Antoine Griezmann is finally coming to its conclusion as his representatives were at the La Liga headquarters earlier today to pay his €120 million release clause, which would free him from his contract with Atletico Madrid. The payment will be validated by La Liga before making any official announcement.

L'Equipe released a report last night reporting that Barcelona have already paid the release clause for the player. However, those reports were quickly ridiculed by the club, stating that the transfer is yet to be completed.

What's next

Antoine Griezmann's transfer to Barcelona is on the verge of completion, with an announcement imminent in the upcoming hours. Griezmann is expected to be announced as a Barcelona player this weekend. However, the fans won't be able to attend his presentation due to changes being made to the pitch at the stadium.


Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Antoine Griezmann
Advertisement
Barcelona Transfer News: Blaugrana trigger Antoine Griezmann's €120 million release clause
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Blaugrana expected to complete Antoine Griezmann transfer within a week
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Antoine Griezmann to be fined by Atletico Madrid after failing to report for pre-season training
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Antoine Griezmann transfer to be made official within the next few days 
RELATED STORY
Barcelona transfer news: Blaugrana to pay Antoine Griezmann's €120m buyout clause in the next 72 hours
RELATED STORY
La Liga Transfer News: Barcelona sell Denis Suarez for £16million  
RELATED STORY
Report: FC Barcelona set to meet €112 million release-clause for Inter's Lautaro Martinez 
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: Catalans issued legal action warning over Antoine Griezmann transfer by Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
La Liga Rumours: Barcelona target two superstars after Champions League debacle 
RELATED STORY
Neymar's father denies reports he is heading to Barcelona, Valverde 'OK' to sign both Neymar and Antoine Griezmann and more Barcelona transfer news: 2 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug ATH BAR 12:30 AM Athletic Club vs Barcelona
17 Aug CEL REA 08:30 PM Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid
17 Aug VAL REA 10:30 PM Valencia vs Real Sociedad
18 Aug LEG OSA 12:30 AM Leganés vs Osasuna
18 Aug VIL GRA 12:30 AM Villarreal vs Granada
18 Aug DEP LEV 08:30 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Levante
18 Aug ESP SEV 10:30 PM Espanyol vs Sevilla
19 Aug ATL GET 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Getafe
19 Aug MAL EIB 11:30 PM Mallorca vs Eibar
20 Aug REA REA 01:30 AM Real Betis vs Real Valladolid
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Womens World Cup 2019
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us