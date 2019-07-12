Barcelona Transfer News: Griezmann's representatives arrive at La Liga headquarters to pay his release clause

Harshit Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST News 526 // 12 Jul 2019, 18:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Andorra v France - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

What's the news?

According to Marca, Antoine Griezmann's representatives have arrived at the La Liga's headquarters to pay the Frenchman's €120 million release clause.

In case you didn't know

Antoine Griezmann announced his intention to leave Atletico Madrid this summer back in May. The Frenchman was on the verge of leaving the Los Rojiblancos last season but decided to stay on. However, the 26-year-old has decided to leave this summer and is heavily linked with a move to Barcelona.

Atletico Madrid released an official statement last week stating that Barcelona made contact with the 26-year-old back in March when his release clause was worth €200 million and accused the Blaugrana of breaching transfer rules.

We reported last month that the Blaugrana were waiting for the Griezmann's €120 million release clause to come into force on the 1st of July before making a move for the player.

The heart of the matter

It looks like the transfer saga involving Antoine Griezmann is finally coming to its conclusion as his representatives were at the La Liga headquarters earlier today to pay his €120 million release clause, which would free him from his contract with Atletico Madrid. The payment will be validated by La Liga before making any official announcement.

L'Equipe released a report last night reporting that Barcelona have already paid the release clause for the player. However, those reports were quickly ridiculed by the club, stating that the transfer is yet to be completed.

It's happening... 👀@AntoGriezmann's representatives have dropped off €120 million at LaLiga HQ



His move to @FCBarcelona is imminent



🔜https://t.co/qoVhv6XcM6 pic.twitter.com/DNhtLToyGf — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) July 12, 2019

What's next

Antoine Griezmann's transfer to Barcelona is on the verge of completion, with an announcement imminent in the upcoming hours. Griezmann is expected to be announced as a Barcelona player this weekend. However, the fans won't be able to attend his presentation due to changes being made to the pitch at the stadium.