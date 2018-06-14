Barcelona Transfer News: Griezmann to announce future tonight, Salah might come in on a swap deal and more - June 14

All the Barcelona transfer updates in one place!

Will he leave Atletico Madrid for Barcelona or stay with Diego Simeone's side?

Griezmann to announce his future tonight

Atletico Madrid star, Antoine Griezmann, will announce his future on TV later today (June 14). The forward, who has been an integral part of Atletico Madrid in the last few seasons, has been on the radar of many big clubs like Manchester United and Barcelona this season.

Barcelona centre-back, Gerard Pique, has tweeted about the same, saying he will look forward to the announcement of the Frenchman's decision.

Barcelona look to get Mohamed Salah in a swap deal

Since the beginning of the summer transfer window this year, Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah has been pursued by a number of clubs across Europe. According to reports from Spain (h/t Express), the Liverpool star may sign for Barcelona following a swap deal with the Camp Nou goalkeeper, Jasper Cillessen, moving in the opposite direction.

Both Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius did not put in convincing performances for the Reds' through last season and following the costly mistakes the latter fell to in the UCL final against Real Madrid last month, Jurgen Klopp has been actively seeking a world-class keeper to bring to Anfield next season. Cellissen has been sidelined due to Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the Catalan starting XI and thus, might move to Liverpool to complete the cash plus player deal Barcelona are devising to get hold of Salah next season.

Allegri talks about chances of Dybala moving to Barcelona

Juventus boss, Massimiliano Allegri, recently stated in an interview that his star player, Paulo Dybala, is certain to stay at the Serie A club for one more season at least.

"I spoke to him before the holidays and his goal is to play another great season with us and then go to a great team to improve. If you play at Juventus you have three chances: Real, Barça or Bayern," he said in a conversation with Sky Sports.