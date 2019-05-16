×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona transfer news: 'I don't know if I will join Frenkie de Jong', says Matthijs de Ligt

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
160   //    16 May 2019, 16:57 IST

Juventus v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg
Juventus v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

What's the story?

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt remains tight-lipped over his potential transfer to La Liga giants Barcelona, who are reported to be finalising a deal for the Dutchman.

In case you didn't know

De Ligt is believed to be joining his Barcelona-bound teammate Frenkie de Jong, who has already signed a €75 million-deal with the Spanish champions before the end of the season.

The duo has impressed a number of football fans following their scintillating performances in the Eredivisie and particularly the Champions League.

Ajax progressed to the semi-finals of the European competition by beating experienced teams like Real Madrid and Juventus but an unfortunate defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of the semi-finals saw them crash out of the competition.

De Ligt, who is 19-years-old, captains Ajax and recently guided them to the Eredivisie title with a 4-1 win over De Graafschap on Wednesday.  

Juventus and Manchester City are reportedly interested in De Ligt's services but the defender is reported to be joining De Jong at Camp Nou.

The heart of the matter

Amid all the transfer talk, De Ligt continues to remain coy when asked about his future. Speaking to Fox Sports (via Goal), the Dutchman said, "This is not the time to talk about my future. I don't know if I will go with Frenkie de Jong [to Barcelona]."

"I still have to analyse things and see everything. We'll see what happens. I cannot say anything. We'll see at the end of the summer. There is nothing yet."

Speaking of Ajax's tremendous season, the teenager said, "It is indescribable. We have been craving this for five years. I enjoyed the cup, the competition, the Champions League and especially the team spirit."

Advertisement

What's next?

As the summer transfer window is now officially open, it will be intersting to see how this saga unfolds.

Tags:
Barcelona Ajax Football Matthijs de Ligt Frenkie de Jong
Advertisement
Matthijs de Ligt edges closer to Barcelona
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Matthijs de Ligt should sign for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Top 4 reasons why Barcelona should sign Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: “De Ligt should join Barcelona,” claims former Barcelona and Dutch manager
RELATED STORY
Matthijs de Ligt will either go to Barca or Juventus
RELATED STORY
Barcelona transfer news: Catalans near final stages of agreement for Ajax wonderkid
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Club set to announce €80M star defender in June, according to reports
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer Roundup: Blaugrana star set to leave the club in summer, Prime target yet to decide his future, and more - April 29, 2019
RELATED STORY
Opinion: 3 reasons why Matthijs de Ligt should sign for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Ajax news: Frenkie de Jong given incredible farewell from fans before departure to Barcelona 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us