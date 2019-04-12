Barcelona Transfer News: In-demand striker to snub the Blaugrana to stay at current club

Eintracht Frankfurt v FC Internazionale - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: First Leg

What's the story?

The father of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic has revealed in an interview with Bild that his son isn't interested in a move to Barcelona at this time.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona are one of many top European clubs who will be hunting for Luka Jovic's signature this summer. The 21-year-old has been a revelation at Eintracht Frankfurt over the past couple of seasons and shows a great deal of promise.

Jovic has already found the back of the net 17 times in the Bundesliga this season, and scored seven in the Europa League. His composure in front of goal is what has primarily drawn clubs' attention, as that's rare to find in a player so young.

The Serbian is currently on loan at Frankfurt from Benfica, but the German club have the option to buy for pocket change, as the loan contract was agreed and finalised two years ago when Jovic was a mere prospect. I don't think anybody was expecting him to become this good.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona had been the odds-on favourites to sign Luka Jovic this summer, but it doesn't appear as if things are going to work out as smoothly as they first hoped, now that his father has spoken out.

He had this to say in his interview with Bild:

"Luka has a lot of offers, one of them from Barcelona, but he's not interested at this time.

"He's not sure if he would get minutes there.

"He wants to continue in the Bundesliga and qualify for the Champions League with Eintracht."

If what Milan Jovic's saying is indeed true then this will come as a heavy blow to the Catalans, who were reportedly making Luka their primary target to snap up before next season.

What's next?

Ultimately, the decision lies with Jovic. If he is happy with Eintracht in the Bundesliga, then there is no real reason why he should leave. He risks rolling the dice and landing on a one if he ends up at Barcelona but is benched or not in the squad at all.

Jovic is a star player at Eintracht; at Barcelona, he could just slump into obscurity.

