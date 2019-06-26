×
Barcelona Transfer News: Jasper Cillessen officially joins Valencia

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
117   //    26 Jun 2019, 05:43 IST

Cillessen will make his way to the Estadio Mestalla after 3 seasons in the Nou Camp
Cillessen will make his way to the Estadio Mestalla after 3 seasons in the Nou Camp

What's the story?

Jasper Cillesen has officially moved out of the Camp Nou to join La Liga side, Valencia.

In case you didn't know...

The 30-year old Dutch international was earlier reported to be outside the ERESA Clinic in Valencia along with the club's head of medical services Pascual Casan.

The Dutch goalkeeper had been expected to move out of the Nou Camp after expressing his desire for first-team football in an interview with Netherlands channel Ziggo Sport. 

The heart of the matter

Valencia have officially confirmed the signing of Jasper Cillessen from Barcelona through their official Twitter account. The 30-year old will move to the Estadio Mestalla after 3 seasons with the Blaugrana.

Jasper Cillessen who joined Barcelona from Ajax in 2016 had largely played second fiddle to German international Marc-Andre ter Stegen. When it comes to Copa del Rey matches, the former Ajax keeper was the first choice. This season, he made only three La Liga appearances, seven in Copa del Rey and one in Champions League.

The move for Cillessen is expected to pave way for Neto's move to the Camp Nou, in a swap deal between both clubs.

The 30-year old exits the Nou Camp after having made just 32 appearances in his three years at the club. Out of the 32 appearances, 24 came from Copa del Rey and five were from La Liga.

In these three seasons, the Dutch won 2 La Liga titles and played a pivotal role in reaching 3 Copa del Ray finals and winning 2 of them. Cillessen made his final appearance for Barca during the Copa del Rey final where he faced his new employers at Estadio Benito Villamarin.


What's next?

Barcelona will start their pre-season tour against Chelsea on July 23rd in a club friendly. Thereafter, they will face Vissel Kobe at Camp Nou and then play Arsenal in the Joan Gamper Trophy.


Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Valencia CF Football Jasper Cillessen Norberto Murara Neto Barcelona Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
