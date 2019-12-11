Barcelona Transfer News: Jonathan dos Santos claims Los Angeles FC star Carlos Vela has an offer from the Catalan giants

Carlos Vela

LA Galaxy midfielder Jonathan dos Santos has claimed that Los Angeles FC striker Carlos Vela has an offer to join Barcelona in the January transfer window.

Vela could be set for a return to La Liga

The Mexico international was previously linked with a move to the Camp Nou last winter before the Spanish champions opted for the signing of Kevin Prince-Boateng instead.

The 30-year-old, who left Real Sociedad for LAFC in 2017, has been in scintillating form for the MLS club all year, contributing 38 goals and 12 assists in 36 appearances for the club.

Dos Santos, who played for Barcelona between 2009 and 2014, has now claimed that the Blaugrana have reignited their interest in Vela, stating that they have tabled an offer that could see his compatriot move to the Catalan giants in January.

Jonathan dos Santos

Speaking to Colombian Radio station W Radio, he said via ESPN,

"It's true that he has that offer on the table and I honestly don't know what he is going to do.

"He is very happy in Los Angeles, with his team. It's a unique opportunity the fact that Barcelona wants him, it's the best team in the world. As a Mexican, I hope that it can happen for him."

Dos Santos added,

"He's had a spectacular season. He is on holiday, I haven't spoken to him because I don't want to bother him. Whatever is good for him, I'll be happy."

Barcelona are keen on bolstering their attacking options in the winter transfer window, especially as Ousmane Dembele has been on the sidelines due to a recurring injury.

