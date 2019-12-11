Top 5 African players to have played for Barcelona

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 11 Dec 2019, 07:12 IST SHARE

Ronaldinho, Lionel Messi, and Samuel Eto'o

Barcelona is one of the most successful clubs in the world and have one of the biggest fanbases. The Spanish club have seen many greats of the game wearing the famous stripes of the Blaugrana including the likes of Johan Cruyff, Rivaldo, Ronaldo and many more.

The majority of its players have come from their homeland, but numerous foreign internationals have seen themselves holding a special place in the hearts of the Barcelona faithful.

The representation from Africa have been far less compared to Europe and South America and have seen just 14 players donning the famous jersey. Kevin Prince Boateng became the latest player to join the list after moving to Barcelona on loan from Sassuolo last season.

Here we take a look at five of the best players from the African continent to have represented Barcelona in their history. The list contains only players who have represented a nation from the African continent and have neglected the ones who have chosen to represent a different nation despite being born in Africa.

Also Read: Top 5 attacking trios of all time

Emmanuel Amunike (Nigeria)

Emmanuel Amunike and Ronaldo

The majority of Barcelona fans can be excused for not remembering this name. Emmanuel Amunike plied his trade at Nou Camp from 1996 to 1998. The Nigerian international made 26 appearances for the Catalan giants before moving to Albacete Balompié.

The winger was already a familiar name in the international circuits after having been part of the historic Nigerian team of the 1994 World Cup. Amunike was also named the African Footballer of the Year award in the same year.

The Nigerian's two-year spell with the Catalan giants was marred with injuries. The winger scored just once for the Spanish giants before a serious injury during the off-season of 1997 kept him out of the game till 2000.

Emmanuel Amunike was last seen working as the manager of the Tanzanian national team before parting ways with Taifa Stars last month.

1 / 3 NEXT