Barcelona Transfer News: Messi wants United midfielder, Mina pursued by Everton and more - July 05, 2018

The Argentine international wants Paul Pogba at Barcelona next season

Messi wants Barcelona to sign Paul Pogba

Argentine international, Lionel Messi, has instructed Barcelona to get Manchester United's Paul Pogba on board, as reported by Caciomerato.com.

The Frenchman, who has struggled to get going for the Red Devils under Jose Mourinho, will be a promising signing for the Catalans, in case of midfielder Paulinho leaving the La Liga to join Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League next season.

It will be interesting to see whether Barcelona yield to Messi's demand of signing the United midfielder, thus making a sensational bid for the French international in the process.

Barcelona decide to hold on to Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele, who has been heavily linked to a move away from Camp Nou since the inception of the ongoing transfer window, might not leave the Catalan club as yet, staying put with the La Liga champions for the next season.

According to a report from Manchester Evening News (h/t Express), Barcelona have decided not to let the Frenchman slip out of their squad this summer. The club pursued Antoine Griezmann vigorously for the past few months and were ready to sell Dembele to make space for the former.

However, with Griezmann deciding to stay at Atletico Madrid, the Catalans now want Dembele to stay on board with them going forward.

Yerry Mina wanted by Everton

According to reports from Goal.com, Premier League club Everton have made a bid of 24 million Euros for Yerry Mina, who lit up the FIFA World Cup by clinching three headed goals in the tournament.

Barcelona have been wanting to offload the Colombian international so as to get Clement Lenglet's services into their squad next season. However, it remains to see if the Catalans manage to sign the defender from Sevilla, and subsequently, if Everton are able to get hold of Mina in the aftermath of the same.

Will Barca sign Pogba this summer? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below!