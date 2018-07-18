Barcelona Transfer News: Golovin chooses his destination, Barcelona to make bid for Willian, and more - July 18, 2018

Rupin K FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 7.60K // 18 Jul 2018, 22:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Has Maurizio Sarri lured Golovin to Chelsea?

Aleksander Golovin chooses Chelsea over Barcelona and Juventus

Russian international, Aleksander Golovin, has decided to join Chelsea after snubbing interest from Barcelona and Juventus, according to a story from the Transfer Market Web.

The CSKA Moscow forward impressed with his pace on the wings and precision while taking free-kicks at the recently concluded FIFA World Cup in Russia. He is being pursued by a number of European clubs at the moment and will be a hot attacking prospect for any team he goes to.

Barcelona consider making €50 million bid for Willian

Brazilian international, Willian, has been one of Barcelona's prime summer targets in the ongoing transfer window. The Chelsea forward was impressive for the Blues in the 2-18-18 season and many European clubs are reportedly interested in signing the 29-year-old.

According to reports from Sport Witness, the Catalan giants are willing to make an offer of €50 million to the Premier League club to secure the services of Willian. However, the offer seems a little underwhelming in today's inflated market. Chelsea might play hardball with respect to this transfer, more so because of the strong rumours around Eden Hazard's possible departure from Stamford Bridge next season.

Joel Lopez announces Barcelona exit

Spanish youngster, Joel Lopez, confirmed his transfer from Barcelona on his official Instagram account earlier today. The 17-year-old is rated as one of the best budding talents in footballing circuit currently. He will most likely be the third youngster to make a move to the Gunners from the La Liga giants, after Cesc Fabregas and Hector Bellerin.

His post read, "The day has come to say goodbye to what has been my home for the last 7 years."

"Thanks to FC Barcelona, it will be the club that I will always carry in my heart, for wonderful moments that I have lived with my teammates, physios, coaches, delegates, and executives. They are magnificent people who made me feel welcome from the first day."

"It was a difficult decision but after contemplating with my family, I made the decision to go and start a new stage as a footballer with great enthusiasm."