Barcelona Transfer News: Coutinho learns about Pogba interest, midfielder wants Camp Nou return, and more - July 19, 2018

Will Coutinho share the Barcelona midfield with Pogba this season?

Philippe Coutinho aware of Barcelona's Paul Pogba interest

According to reports from Spanish media outlet, Don Balon, (h/t Daily Star) Barcelona forward, Philippe Coutinho, is aware of the Catalan club's interest in signing Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba, and knows about the movements they are making in trying to secure his services.

Pogba had a fruitful campaign with the national team at the FIFA World Cup this year, scoring in France's 4-2 victory over Croatia in the final of the tournament. His alleged feud with the Red Devils' boss, Jose Mourinho, might spur the 25-year-old to make a move away from the Premier League giants.

Thiago Alcantara wants to return to Camp Nou

According to reports from German media outlet, Bild, (h/t he Sportsman) Bayern Munich central midfielder, Thiago Alcantara, is keen on completing a move back to Barcelona in the ongoing transfer window.

The Spanish international was in Barcelona for almost a decade from 2005 to 2013, before he moved to Bayern Munich for a four-year deal.

In August 2015, he extended his contract with the Bundesliga side with a new four-year contract. However, if media reports are to be believed, the 27-year-old is keen on returning to Camp Nou and getting reunited with his youth club.

Barcelona make €30 m offer for Chelsea-bound Aleksander Golovin

Media reports of CSKA Moscow forward, Aleksander Golovin, choosing Chelsea as his next destination, were flying high in the past couple of days.

However, a new twist has taken place in the Russian's transfer saga, as Barcelona have been reported to re-enter the race for signing the 22-year-old.

According to reports from Diario Sport, (h/t Team Talk), the Catalan club have launched a bid of €30 million for the midfielder, and are keen on getting him on board for the 2018-19 season.