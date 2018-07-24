Barcelona Transfer News: Blaugrana interested in Liverpool star, and more - July 24, 2018

Ernesto Valverde is on the brink of getting a new winger on board

Barcelona close to signing Malcom

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Barcelona have swooped in at the last minute to hijack AS Roma's deal to sign Bordeaux forward, Malcom Filipe Silva de Oliveira. The youngster, who was close to completing his transfer to Italy, has now reneged on his position and is likely to move to the Catalan club in the next few days.

This signing might effectively end Barcelona's pursuit of Malcom's compatriot, Willian, for whom Chelsea have been playing hardball for the past couple of weeks. It may also lead to the La Liga giants keeping hold of Ousmane Dembele, thereby declining Arsenal's interest in getting him to the Emirates on loan next season.

Barcelona interested in Simon Mignolet

According to reports from Spanish media outlet, Marca, Barcelona have been linked with Liverpool goalkeeper, Simon Mignolet, in the last few hours.

The Belgian international lost his starting spot for the Reds to Loris Karius last season, and was unable to break into the first team after that. Now that Jurgen Klopp has signed Alisson Becker to replace Karius in his eleven, the odds of Mignolet making a come back in the starting line-up are even bleaker.

It will be interesting to see how this saga unfolds, especially considering the fact that Barcelona might lose their second-choice keeper, Jasper Cillessen in the ongoing transfer window.

Lyon join the race for Yerry Mina

According to reports from Talk Sport, Lyon FC will now compete with the likes of Everton and Liverpool to secure the services of Yerry Mina next season.

The Barcelona midfielder impressed thoroughly for Colombia in the World Cup this year and has been on the radar of many teams in the last few weeks. It remains to see where the Barcelona midfielder would decide to go, come the end of the transfer window.