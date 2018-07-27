Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Barcelona Transfer News: Arsenal make contact over prime target, Everton make official bid for defender, and more - July 27, 2018

Rupin Kale
ANALYST
Rumors
3.85K   //    27 Jul 2018, 21:30 IST

Athletic Bilbao v Sevilla - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final: First Leg
Will Unai Emery get his marquee signing from Barcelona this summer?

Barcelona contacted over Ousmane Dembele deal

According to a story from the Express, football journalist Marin recently revealed that Arsenal have already made contact with Barcelona through Sven Mislintat over the signing of Frenchman Ousmane Dembele in the ongoing transfer window.

Since the Catalan giants signed Malcom earlier this week, Dembele's future at the club, which was already uncertain, has now garnered even more confusion and speculation. The North London side, on the other hand, have addressed certain important areas in the transfer window this summer.

However, the Gunners are still on the lookout for an out-and-out winger: a requirement that can be fulfilled perfectly by getting in the France international.

Everton make an official bid for Lucas Digne

According to reports from RMC Sport, Premier League club, Everton, have made a formal bid around €18 million to €22 million for Barcelona defender, Lucas Digne.

Since his move to the La Liga in 2016, the French left-back has found it difficult to break into the Barcelona first team and continues to remain at the fringes of the squad. The 25-year-old might be keen to transfer to the Toffees this summer, so as to get more playing time under his belt in the upcoming season.

Barcelona keen on signing West Ham starlet

According to reports from Sky Sports, (h/t Team Talk), Barcelona have held preliminary talks with West Ham United over the signing of bringing a teenage winger, Domingos Quina, to Camp Nou next season.

The Blaugrana sent one of their highest recruitment executives to access the game of the youngster in the semi-final of the under-19 European Championships. The Portuguese footballer is likely to be sold by the Hammers this summer, more so since he has just one year remaining on his current contract with them.


Rupin Kale
ANALYST
Link to my main profile: https://www.sportskeeda.com/profile/rupin-kale
