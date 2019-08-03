×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona Transfer News: Junior Firpo agrees to join the Blaugrana   

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Rumors
50   //    03 Aug 2019, 19:48 IST

Héctor Junior Firpo Adames - Real Betis
Héctor Junior Firpo Adames - Real Betis

What is the story?

According to Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, Real Betis left-back Junior Firpo has finally agreed to join Barcelona this summer as Real Betis have reportedly reached an agreement with the Catalan giants.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona, who were in the hunt for a back-up left-back option for Jordi Alba, had been linked with the Spanish U-21 international throughout the summer transfer window.

Firpo, 21, had a fabulous 2018-19 season for Real Betis. In the LaLiga 2018-19 season, Firpo not only racked up three goals but also registered four assists from 24 league appearances for Los Verdiblancos.

Barcelona has already made signings in the form of Antoine Griezmann, Mauro Neto and Frenkie De Jong and spent around £200million during this ongoing summer transfer period.

However, they are also said to be interested in Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr. The forward is also keen to make his return to the Catalan club, but the star's enormous evaluation has made it hard to secure Neymar's services for the Spanish champions.

The 21-year-old professional had been reportedly monitored by several European heavyweights such as Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City. However, Barcelona was expected to be favourites for his signature.

The heart of the matter

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona and Real Betis have agreed on a deal for Junior Firpo. Luis Firpo had a £50million release clause in his contract.


The deal is expected to cost Barca around £50million. The report also suggests that a few remaining details regarding this transfer are yet to be completed.

What is next?

Barcelona's pre-season hasn't finished yet. The Blaugrana will face Arenal in the final of Joan Gamper Trophy tomorrow. Meanwhile, it is expected that the club will be looking to make at least one more signing from the remainder of the transfer window.  

Tags:
La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona Real Betis Football Héctor Junior Firpo Adames Football Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
Advertisement
Barcelona transfer news: Blaugrana reportedly still interested in signing Junior Firpo 
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Catalans reportedly lining up a move for Junior Firpo 
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Catalan club make Junior Firpo move
RELATED STORY
5 signings Barcelona want you to forget about
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: The Red Devils are negotiating with Real Betis for talented full-back
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: United offer €30m for highly rated left-back
RELATED STORY
Ligue 1 Transfer News: Nabil Fekir gives green light to Real Betis switch
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils negotiate for left-back with La Liga club
RELATED STORY
Interview: Marc Bartra and the pursuit of happiness
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid 0-2 Real Betis: 3 flops who cost Zinedine Zidane the game
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug ATH BAR 12:30 AM Athletic Club vs Barcelona
17 Aug CEL REA 08:30 PM Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid
17 Aug VAL REA 10:30 PM Valencia vs Real Sociedad
18 Aug LEG OSA 12:30 AM Leganés vs Osasuna
18 Aug VIL GRA 12:30 AM Villarreal vs Granada
18 Aug DEP LEV 08:30 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Levante
18 Aug ESP SEV 10:30 PM Espanyol vs Sevilla
19 Aug ATL GET 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Getafe
19 Aug MAL EIB 11:30 PM Mallorca vs Eibar
20 Aug REA REA 01:30 AM Real Betis vs Real Valladolid
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us