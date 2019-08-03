Barcelona Transfer News: Junior Firpo agrees to join the Blaugrana

Héctor Junior Firpo Adames - Real Betis

What is the story?

According to Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, Real Betis left-back Junior Firpo has finally agreed to join Barcelona this summer as Real Betis have reportedly reached an agreement with the Catalan giants.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona, who were in the hunt for a back-up left-back option for Jordi Alba, had been linked with the Spanish U-21 international throughout the summer transfer window.

Firpo, 21, had a fabulous 2018-19 season for Real Betis. In the LaLiga 2018-19 season, Firpo not only racked up three goals but also registered four assists from 24 league appearances for Los Verdiblancos.

Barcelona has already made signings in the form of Antoine Griezmann, Mauro Neto and Frenkie De Jong and spent around £200million during this ongoing summer transfer period.

However, they are also said to be interested in Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr. The forward is also keen to make his return to the Catalan club, but the star's enormous evaluation has made it hard to secure Neymar's services for the Spanish champions.

The 21-year-old professional had been reportedly monitored by several European heavyweights such as Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City. However, Barcelona was expected to be favourites for his signature.

The heart of the matter

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona and Real Betis have agreed on a deal for Junior Firpo. Luis Firpo had a £50million release clause in his contract.

Junior Firpo to Barcelona, here we go! Total agreement reached with Betis, last details and the deal will be completed. 🔴🔵 #FCB #Barcelona https://t.co/25LzivPqoO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2019

The deal is expected to cost Barca around £50million. The report also suggests that a few remaining details regarding this transfer are yet to be completed.

What is next?

Barcelona's pre-season hasn't finished yet. The Blaugrana will face Arenal in the final of Joan Gamper Trophy tomorrow. Meanwhile, it is expected that the club will be looking to make at least one more signing from the remainder of the transfer window.