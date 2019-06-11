Lionel Messi wants 5 players sold, Barcelona star told he can leave for €50M and more Barcelona transfer news: 11 June 2019

Sripad

FC Barcelona v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga

All the latest Barcelona news in one place!

Arthur claims he has more freedom with Brazil than Barcelona

Arthur Melo has had a decent start to his Barcelona career, and the fans have accepted him. However, he has not impressed Ernesto Valverde and the manager has opted to leave him on the bench often.

The Brazilian made 44 appearances for the Catalan side last season but has now revealed that he has more freedom playing for his national team than the Spanish club. He said:

“The main thing is that I play a greater role in the build-up play with Brazil. In the national team I have more freedom to drop deeper and help build up the play, and I think that is the biggest difference in the styles.

“Tite (the Brazil Coach) gives me more freedom to do this and look for the ball in deeper areas - that is [the] freedom I do not get at Barcelona. At Barcelona, I am tasked with building up more in the attack and have less freedom.”

Ronaldo wants De Ligt at Juventus

Matthijs de Ligt is a top target for Barcelona, but Juventus are not giving up their pursuit. The Serie A side are keen on signing him this summer, and Cristiano Ronaldo has tried his luck as well.

The former Real Madrid superstar faced De Ligt last night in the UEFA Nations League final and after the match, asked him to join Juve. The Ajax captain revealed the same, saying:

“Ronaldo asked me to go to Juventus. I was surprised by his request, which is why I laughed. I didn't understand him at first.”

“I'm going on holidays now. I'm going to think about what's best for me and then I'll decide. It's important for a young player to play, that's the only thing I'm sure of.”

