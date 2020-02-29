Barcelona Transfer News: Luis Suarez lavishes praise on Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez

Luis Suarez has heaped praise on Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez and has claimed that Barcelona need to sign a young striker, as he enters the twilight years of his career. Speaking to radio station RAC1, the former Liverpool striker waxed lyrical about Martinez, who is having a stunning season with Inter Milan in the Serie A.

"Lautaro is very talented. He is a player who in his second year in Italy is playing at a great level. But the players do not make decisions; I have been saying for two years that it would be good to bring in a young striker so he can start adapting and learn for when I leave."

Martinez has long been linked with a move to Barcelona to take over the reins from Suarez, as the Uruguayan striker's best years are behind him. In recent weeks, Marca have claimed that Real Madrid are also in the hunt for the Argentine, who would prefer a move to the Camp Nou to team up with compatriot Lionel Messi.

Suarez confirmed that although he plans to stay with the Blaugrana for another season at least, it is important for the club to manage his game time, as he aims to prolong his career for club and country.

"It is good for players to come in because it makes you competitive and more concerned about being able to play. I am aware of my age and I have to pace myself more and more. Competition is healthy and it is good for the team."

Barcelona are expected to splash the cash in the summer and it remains to be seen if Martinez secures his dream switch to the Camp Nou, after making a name for himself as one of the most sought after strikers in world football.