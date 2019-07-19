Barcelona transfer news: Marc Cucurella joins Getafe on loan

Marc Cucurella

What's the story?

Barcelona defender Marc Cucurella has left the Nou Camp to join Getafe on loan with an option to buy for the Marid club.

In case you didn't know

Marc Cucurella came up through the La Masia Academy and made his professional debut for the Barcelona reserve side in 2016 before making his only appearance for the senior team in 2017.

The 20-year old spent the last season on loan in Eibar as he helped the side steer clear of relegation. The youngster made 33 appearances and scored 1 goal in all competitions for the LaLiga side.

The Basque side, after the impressive performance of the youngster, exercised an option on the loan agreement to sign Cucurella for €2 million before Barcelona exercised their buyback option to sign the full-back for double the amount a couple of days ago.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona has officially confirmed that 20-year-old Marc Cucurella has once again left the club on loan to join Getafe. The agreement will see Getafe getting the player on loan for the season and having an option to buy the full-back for €6 million.

The Blaugrana has inserted another clause in the deal that would see the Catalan giants receiving 40% of any future sale of the player to another club if Getafe decides to buy the full-back at the end of the season.

What's next?

Getafe will start their pre-season friendly on 24th against Spanish side Rayo Majadahonda before facing Sporting Gijon on 27th, followed by a match against Albacete on 31st.

The Madrid-based side will then play Italian side Crotone on August 2 followed by RCD Mallorca on August 7 before facing Atalanta in their final pre-season match on 10 August.

Getafe will start their LaLiga campaign against Atletico Madrid on the 19th of August.