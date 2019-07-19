×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona transfer news: Marc Cucurella joins Getafe on loan

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
72   //    19 Jul 2019, 09:13 IST

Marc Cucurella
Marc Cucurella

What's the story?

Barcelona defender Marc Cucurella has left the Nou Camp to join Getafe on loan with an option to buy for the Marid club.

In case you didn't know

Marc Cucurella came up through the La Masia Academy and made his professional debut for the Barcelona reserve side in 2016 before making his only appearance for the senior team in 2017.

The 20-year old spent the last season on loan in Eibar as he helped the side steer clear of relegation. The youngster made 33 appearances and scored 1 goal in all competitions for the LaLiga side.

The Basque side, after the impressive performance of the youngster, exercised an option on the loan agreement to sign Cucurella for €2 million before Barcelona exercised their buyback option to sign the full-back for double the amount a couple of days ago.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona has officially confirmed that 20-year-old Marc Cucurella has once again left the club on loan to join Getafe. The agreement will see Getafe getting the player on loan for the season and having an option to buy the full-back for €6 million.

The Blaugrana has inserted another clause in the deal that would see the Catalan giants receiving 40% of any future sale of the player to another club if Getafe decides to buy the full-back at the end of the season.

What's next?

Getafe will start their pre-season friendly on 24th against Spanish side Rayo Majadahonda before facing Sporting Gijon on 27th, followed by a match against Albacete on 31st.

The Madrid-based side will then play Italian side Crotone on August 2 followed by RCD Mallorca on August 7 before facing Atalanta in their final pre-season match on 10 August.

Getafe will start their LaLiga campaign against Atletico Madrid on the 19th of August.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Getafe CF Football Marc Cucurella Saseta Ernesto Valverde Barcelona Transfer News
Advertisement
Barcelona 2-0 Getafe: 3 players who won the match for Ernesto Valverde
RELATED STORY
Barcelona news: Barca fans boo Messi & Co during final La Liga game of the season
RELATED STORY
Why Ernesto Valverde's line-up against Getafe further proves he should be sacked
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi sizzles against Getafe
RELATED STORY
5 times Lionel Messi mesmerised for 90 minutes
RELATED STORY
Barcelona loan Cucurella to Getafe
RELATED STORY
Getafe: José Bordálas' Rise to Managerial Stardom
RELATED STORY
Getafe vs Real Madrid Preview & Prediction: La Liga Match Preview
RELATED STORY
5 most surprising clubs in Europe this season
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi wants Barcelona star sold, Major Jordi Alba contract update and more Barcelona Transfer News: 28 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug ATH BAR 12:30 AM Athletic Club vs Barcelona
17 Aug CEL REA 08:30 PM Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid
17 Aug VAL REA 10:30 PM Valencia vs Real Sociedad
18 Aug LEG OSA 12:30 AM Leganés vs Osasuna
18 Aug VIL GRA 12:30 AM Villarreal vs Granada
18 Aug DEP LEV 08:30 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Levante
18 Aug ESP SEV 10:30 PM Espanyol vs Sevilla
19 Aug ATL GET 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Getafe
19 Aug MAL EIB 11:30 PM Mallorca vs Eibar
20 Aug REA REA 01:30 AM Real Betis vs Real Valladolid
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us