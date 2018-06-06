Barcelona Transfer News: Messi and Suarez want Pjanic, Salah offered to club and more - June 06, 2018

The Barcelona strikers have asked the club to sign Miralem Pjanic

The Barcelona striking force of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez want Juventus midfielder, Miralem Pjanic, to join their attack force at Camp Nou next season, according to reports from Spanish media outlet, Don Balon (h/t Express).

The story says that after Messi asked the Catalan club to sign the 28-year-old last week, his Uruguayan teammate has also followed suit by recommending the Bosnian midfielder to join the La Liga champions from the 2018/19 season.

Media reports claim that Barcelona are willing to pay £45 million pounds for Pjanic and might even include their central midfielder, Andres Gomes, in the deal.

Mohamed Salah offered to Barcelona

According to reports from AS, Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah's representatives have offered him to Barcelona in the ongoing summer transfer window. Apparently, the Reds are ready to sell their star player, but want at least €100 million in return for his services.

The Egyptian international found the back of the net a record 44 times for Liverpool last season, almost singlehandedly powering them to a top-four finish in the Premier League as well as an appearance in the final of the UEFA Champions League.

However, Jurgen Klopp is ready to let Salah go, as reports claim that he has already found a replacement for him in Nabil Fekir.

Club interested in Thomas Lemar

Monaco star, Thomas Lemar, who has attracted interest from big European clubs for the last two transfer windows, has again been linked to multiple clubs this time around. According to reports from Sport, Barcelona are also considering signing the Frenchman and have made an inquiry about him to Monaco.

He will come under the same bracket as Pjanic and Christian Eriksen, who are both linked to the Catalan club this summer. However, Ernesto Valverde will probably sign just one of the three to try and fill the void created by Andres Iniesta's departure this season.