Barcelona Transfer News: Messi hopes Griezmann joins club, Thiago return on cards and more - June 07, 2018

All the Barcelona transfer updates in one place!

Atletico Madrid v Barcelona - La Liga

Messi hoping Griezmann joins Barcelona

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has told Mundo Deportivo that he hopes Atletico Madrid and France forward Antoine Griezmann joins the La Liga champions before the start of next season. Messi's comments have, once again, given spark to Griezmann to Barcelona rumours.

"I have always said it. It is easy to get along with great players and Griezmann is one of the best, he is going through an exceptional time in his career. Whether Griezmann comes or not is up to the coach, it is still not 100 per cent, but obviously the more quality we have the better," he said.

The forward is currently on national duty with France and a lot would depend on him if Les Blues hope to win the World Cup 20 years after Zidane and co. did the same back in 1998.

Thiago to return to Barcelona?

Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara might make a return to Barcelona if reports from Sport are to be believed. The midfielder would be a like-to-like replacement for Andres Iniesta, who left the club after a 22-year association.

Reportedly, the Catalan club could include full-back Lucas Digne to sweeten the deal. Barcelona might have to pay a transfer fee of around €50 million if the French international is included in the deal who would be a back-up for David Alaba, else they'll have to pay a fee in the region of €65-70m.

Thiago had left Barcelona for the German champions back in 2013 for a €25 million fee.

Barcelona interested in Sevilla's defender Lenglet

Barcelona are reportedly interested in Sevilla centre-back Clement Lenglet, Goal reports. The France-born defender joined Sevilla last year in the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old's contract talks with the Andalusian club have broken down and the former Nancy defender is almost set to make a move to the La Liga champions for a €35 million fee.

Apparently Manchester United have registered their interest in Lenglet as well.

