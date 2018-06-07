Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Barcelona Transfer News: Messi hopes Griezmann joins club, Thiago return on cards and more - June 07, 2018

All the Barcelona transfer updates in one place!

Rupin K
ANALYST
Rumors 07 Jun 2018, 22:22 IST
1.70K

Atletico Madrid v Barcelona - La Liga
Atletico Madrid v Barcelona - La Liga

Messi hoping Griezmann joins Barcelona

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has told Mundo Deportivo that he hopes Atletico Madrid and France forward Antoine Griezmann joins the La Liga champions before the start of next season. Messi's comments have, once again, given spark to Griezmann to Barcelona rumours.

"I have always said it. It is easy to get along with great players and Griezmann is one of the best, he is going through an exceptional time in his career. Whether Griezmann comes or not is up to the coach, it is still not 100 per cent, but obviously the more quality we have the better," he said. 

The forward is currently on national duty with France and a lot would depend on him if Les Blues hope to win the World Cup 20 years after Zidane and co. did the same back in 1998.


Thiago to return to Barcelona?

Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara might make a return to Barcelona if reports from Sport are to be believed. The midfielder would be a like-to-like replacement for Andres Iniesta, who left the club after a 22-year association.

Reportedly, the Catalan club could include full-back Lucas Digne to sweeten the deal. Barcelona might have to pay a transfer fee of around €50 million if the French international is included in the deal who would be a back-up for David Alaba, else they'll have to pay a fee in the region of €65-70m.

Thiago had left Barcelona for the German champions back in 2013 for a €25 million fee.


Barcelona interested in Sevilla's defender Lenglet

Barcelona are reportedly interested in Sevilla centre-back Clement Lenglet, Goal reports. The France-born defender joined Sevilla last year in the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old's contract talks with the Andalusian club have broken down and the former Nancy defender is almost set to make a move to the La Liga champions for a €35 million fee.

Apparently Manchester United have registered their interest in Lenglet as well.

Will it be a busy summer for Barca in terms of transfers? Sound off in the comments section below!

La Liga 2017-18 Barcelona Football Atletico Madrid Football Lionel Messi Antoine Griezmann
4 reasons why Antoine Griezmann should stay at Atletico...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona transfer news: Griezmann deal all but done,...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona transfer news: Coutinho endorses Neymar...
RELATED STORY
Reports: €100M superstar house-hunting in Barcelona ahead...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Combined XI (2017/18)
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Areas where the game could...
RELATED STORY
5 key battles to look out for as Barcelona hosts Atletico...
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
5 Players Barcelona Should Sign This Summer
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Atletico Madrid will hand Barcelona their...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Primera División 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT CEL LEV
4 - 2
FT LEG REA
3 - 2
FT SEV DEP
1 - 0
FT MAL GET
0 - 1
FT LAS GIR
1 - 2
FT VIL REA
2 - 2
FT VAL DEP
2 - 1
FT ATH ESP
0 - 1
FT ATL EIB
2 - 2
FT BAR REA
1 - 0
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us