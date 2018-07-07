Barcelona Transfer News: Messi & Suarez make demands for attacking signings, Paulinho's possible exit, and more - 7 July 2018

Rupin K FOLLOW ANALYST News 4.55K // 07 Jul 2018, 19:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Suarez and Messi want Barcelona to rejig their attack

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez want Willian at Barcelona

In the latest episode of The Transfer Window Podcast, football consultant Ian Macgarry said that Barcelona are on the hunt for Chelsea forward Willian after Leo Messi and Luis Suarez expressed their dissatisfaction over the Catalan club's attacking options on the right flank.

"The club leading the chase is Barcelona. Messi and Suarez have complained to coach Ernesto Valverde that they are weak on the right-hand side and need more creativity, someone who delivers the ball quickly into the centre of the pitch so they can do their thing," said MacGarry about the same.

"Willian is the kind of player who will fit in perfectly with the Barcelona squad and the philosophy with how he plays. The fee they hope to achieve would be around £70m - which in the current market I don't think is too excessive, it might be a little bit extravagant," he added.

Xavi says mentality is the key for Arthur to succeed at Camp Nou

Former Barcelona midfielder and club legend, Xavi, recently opined on the club's new signing, Arthur Melo, and spoke at length about the Brazilian's chances of succeeding in at Camp Nou.

“I have not seen him in a complete game, I have seen images, he is a talent and he can fit very well at Barca. Another thing will be the theme of his mentality, the ability to adapt in the country, in the league and a club as big as Barca,” said Xavi, as reported by Sport.

Paulinho might return to China next season

Brazilian international, Paulinho, who plays in the midfield for the Catalan giants, confirmed that he has offers from other clubs and will soon discuss them with Barcelona.

Speaking after Brazil's quarter-final defeat to Belgium on Friday (July 6), the 29-year-old said, "I'm going to Barcelona to talk to my representative about this matter. I have an offer from China and another from another club, although it is not certain that I will go. We have to talk."