    Barcelona Transfer News: Mourinho open to Pogba-Rakitic swap, Dembele to Arsenal and more - May 26, 2018

    All the Barcelona transfer updates in one place!

    Rupin K
    ANALYST
    News 26 May 2018, 22:41 IST
    12.10K

    Sevilla v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League
    Will Pogba move to the La Liga next season?

    A Paul Pogba-Ivan Rakitic swap on the cards

    According to reports from Spanish media outlet, Don Balon (h/t Express), Jose Mourinho is willing to sell Paul Pogba to Barcelona, if he gets the services of Ivan Rakitic in return.

    The Frenchman has had an on-and-off season with the Red Devils this year, and as many believe, has fallen out of favour with his manager in recent months.

    As reported in the story, Mourinho has been wanting to get Rakitic onboard for a while now, being an admirer of the midfielder and his talent for a long time.

    Moreover, it claims that the Portuguese manager's relationship with Pogba has become untenable and thus, the former is keen on selling his £89 million signing this summer.

    Barcelona ready to let Ousmane Dembele go to Arsenal

    According to reports from Spanish media outlet, Don Balon (h/t Daily Star), Barcelona have given a nod to Arsenal's pursuit of Ousmane Dembele and the forward might be seen moving to the Premier League next season.

    The Frenchman was signed by the Catalan club as a replacement for Neymar Jr. last year, but he had a lackluster season with them, failing to establish himself as a first-team player with the La Liga champions.

    Arsenal boss, Unai Emery, has reportedly identified Dembele as his first marquee target this summer and thus, has been handed a major boost by Barcelona in his attempt to get the North London side back to the Champions League.

    Samuel Umtiti hints at Barcelona departure

    Samuel Umtiti, who has attracted interest from Mourinho this summer, has revealed recently that he is not anywhere close to signing an extension for Barcelona, according to reports from the Daily Star.

    "On my contract extension, I have no news. I look at my phone but I have not been called so nothing has happened. It will not affect me (at the World Cup) because the situation started months ago. I think it's important to settle these cases before the start of the competition and for my part, it will be done,” the defender said.

    Barcelona Football Ivan Rakitic Paul Pogba Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
